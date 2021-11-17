A look at power couple Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s strong selfie game

Tennis player Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on November 16.

On their special day, the duo took to social media to wish each other. Ohanian posted two beautiful pictures, and said: “4 years ago you made me the happiest man in the world and our little family keeps me feeling more grateful every day. Nov 16 will always be a very special day for our family ♥️ happy anniversary @serenawilliams — thank you for bringing this joy named Olympia into our life even though you always fall asleep in the middle of our movie nights.”

The power couple share daughter Alexis Olympia, and are arguably one of the most affectionate and supportive partners to each other. Alexis is also one of Serena’s biggest cheerleaders.

Serena responded with a sweet message of her own. ”4 years later on this special day. I have so many fun memories. Stroll down memory lane with me. @alexisohanian here’s to making each day together special. Happy anniversary 🥂,” she wrote on the photo sharing app.

The couple’s first meeting is the stuff of romance novels; they met by chance in May 2015 while they were staying at the same hotel in Rome during the Italian Open. After a year’s whirlwind romance, Ohanian proposed in December 2016 at the same hotel. The duo welcomed their first child, Olympia, in September 2017. They then wed two months later in New Orleans. The nuptials were attended by her sister Venus Williams, pop icon Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Caroline Wozniacki, Kelly Rowland and Ciara, among others.

While they set massive relationship goals, we are also fans of their strong selfie game. Keep scrolling to check out for yourself, and don’t miss the ones on Serena’s anniversary post!

Alexis shared a “dump” from Monaco Grand Prix, that included pictures clicked at racing driver Lewis Hamilton’s garage.

He shared another selfie with the caption, “Beautiful day for @f1”. We love the happy picture, but we just can’t get enough of Serena’s colourful nails!

A comment under the post by former American NBA player Chrish Bosh appreciated the fact that “the parentals” took out some time for themselves. Alexis responded by saying,”@chrisbosh gotta get those dates ! Txt coming”

We thought we’ll add a bonus post of Serena and Olympia sharing a sweet moment together. Take a look here:

