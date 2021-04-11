Septuagenarian finds love after 69-year-old responds to her matrimonial ad

While such an arrangement defies socially-acceptable ways of living in India, we laud the woman for getting over her hesitance and opening up to the prospect of love. (Representational image/Pixabay)

It is said that age is just a number, and there is no one particular age to fall in love and get married. Setting a beautiful example for the society, a 73-year-old woman from Mysuru, Karnataka decided that it was now her time to find a partner, for she didn’t want to stay alone for the rest of her life.

According to news reports, the woman is a retired school teacher, who put out a matrimonial advertisement in a newspaper seeking a ‘Brahmin husband’. And as fate would have it, she even received a response from a 69-year-old man, a retired engineer and a widower. Reports suggest that the woman was on the lookout for a companion who would want to stay with her for the rest of their life.

While the matrimonial advertisement made it to the papers in the regional language, it stated that the septuagenarian is seeking an alliance with a man who is “healthy and older than her”. And he must also be a “Brahmin” and from her “community”.

The woman’s first marriage had purportedly ended in a divorce. The painful experience of it had stopped her from getting married again all these years. Reports suggest that after the death of her parents, she had been living a lonely life, which prompted her to find herself a suitable partner now, especially since she would feel scared walking home alone, and such.

While such an arrangement defies socially-acceptable ways of living in India, and may even be frowned upon, we laud the woman for getting over her hesitance and opening up to the prospect of love — whether within the framework of marriage, or just from the standpoint of lifelong companionship.

