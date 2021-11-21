Selena Gomez’s mother calls out body shamers, says she feels ‘lucky’ to be alive

Everyone finds imperfections in their bodies. Especially women, as they navigate societal expectations of how a ‘beautiful’ person should look like. Singer Selena Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey recently called out body shamers after she revealed she underwent treatment for a life-threatening bout of double pneumonia and appeared on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine.

She took to Instagram to write about how it feels to be trolled about gaining weight. Take a look:

She took to the photo sharing platform to write: ”I wasn’t ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the Entrepreneur cover came out comments on my weight were going to be DM’d to me.”

The lengthy note that chronicled her journey with illness and subsequent recovery was hopeful and enthusiastic. ”I gained 60lbs plus inflammation from the infection. I never gave up on myself… I had zero business to be at a photo shoot.”

On receiving a barrage of offers for losing weight against a sum of money and negative comments about her weight gain, Mandy emphasised on the fact that she feels lucky to be alive, and is focused on her recovery.

”So, yesterday was a beautiful day for many reasons filled with personal attacks. I’m healthy and I will work on myself at my pace. It’s a miracle I am here and could careless if that means I’m a 16 instead of an 8.”

Passionate about a host of issues including mental health awareness, she and daughter Selena will collaborate on a media company that launches in 2022 called Wondermind. It will focus on mental health. ”Much love to everyone. Let’s Wondermind!!!”

