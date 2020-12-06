‘Second gentleman’ Douglas Emhoff will always be ‘honey’ to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

"I'll call him honey," Harris said of husband Douglas Emhoff. (Source: Instagram/@douglasemhoff)

Vice President-elect of the United States of America Kamala Harris made history last month when she emerged victorious at the elections, becoming the first ever female candidate in the country’s history to take that office. And now, her husband Douglas Emhoff is also set to make history as the nation’s first male spouse of a vice president. And while Harris has confirmed in an interview that her husband will be called the nation’s “second gentleman” when she and President-elect Joe Biden take office in January, she will continue to call him “honey”.

According to a report in the Insider, since there has never before been an official moniker for a male spouse of a vice president, some guesses have been thrown around as to whether Emhoff will be addressed as the “second husband” or “second gentleman”. In an interview with CNN, when anchor Jake Tapper asked Harris to clarify how Americans should refer to Emhoff, the latter said: “I think that the term has evolved into the ‘second gentleman’.”

And when asked if the Vice President-elect will also call her husband that, Harris said: “No, I’ll call him ‘honey’.”

The couple, who got married on August 22, 2014 at Santa Barbara, California, was set up on a blind date by PR consultant Chrisette Hudlin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Harris is a stepmother to her husband’s two children from his previous marriage.

These two have truly set some serious couple goals. Don’t you agree?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd