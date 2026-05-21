The selfish reason someone you are dating is keeping you close without loving you

Discover why some people keep partners close without commitment and how to set healthier boundaries. (Source: AI Generated)

Modern dating vocabulary keeps expanding, and the latest term catching attention is ‘seagulling’ — a behaviour in which someone keeps another person emotionally close despite having little or no real romantic interest in them.

Much like seagulls swooping in to grab food simply so nobody else can have it, the term describes people who continue giving mixed signals, attention, or occasional affection, mainly to stop someone else from moving on or finding a healthier connection. While the relationship may appear active on the surface, there is often no real intention of commitment or emotional investment underneath it.

Seagulling can show up in several ways. Sometimes, the person continues going on dates or sending occasional messages just enough to keep hope alive, without ever moving the relationship forward. In other cases, they may offer emotional breadcrumbs in the form of compliments, small gestures, or intermittent attention, while simultaneously discouraging others from getting close.