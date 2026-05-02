Sara Tendulkar opens up about dad Sachin’s ‘strict’ parenting style: ‘What to do…what to wear’

Ever wondered what kind of father Sachin Tendulkar is? The cricketing legend’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, recently spilt the beans during a candid chat with Curly Tales. “Both are very different. My mother was more strict about academics and things like that. My dad was more about how to behave and what to do, what to wear, those kinds of things,” she said.

Speaking of the wisdom passed down by her parents, she recalled some advice Sachin had shared with her. “He always says, ‘Use your freedom and independence in a responsible manner.'”

“I wouldn’t say he’s (brother Arjun) more pampered, but I always feel like the younger sibling has it easier. I had to fight all the battles growing up, and my brother had to reap the benefits,” she added.