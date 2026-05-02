Sara Tendulkar opens up about dad Sachin’s ‘strict’ parenting style: ‘What to do…what to wear’

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Ever wondered what kind of father Sachin Tendulkar is? The cricketing legend’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar, recently spilt the beans during a candid chat with Curly Tales. “Both are very different. My mother was more strict about academics and things like that. My dad was more about how to behave and what to do, what to wear, those kinds of things,” she said.
Speaking of the wisdom passed down by her parents, she recalled some advice Sachin had shared with her. “He always says, ‘Use your freedom and independence in a responsible manner.'”
“I wouldn’t say he’s (brother Arjun) more pampered, but I always feel like the younger sibling has it easier. I had to fight all the battles growing up, and my brother had to reap the benefits,” she added.
Muskan Marwah, a psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, shared that parenting is a delicate balance of providing guidance, structure, and love while allowing children the space to grow and learn independently. “One of the most challenging tasks parents face is finding the right balance between being strict and overbearing. While boundaries are necessary for development, overstepping those boundaries can have unintended consequences,” she told indianexpress.com.
According to her, strict parenting often involves setting clear rules, high expectations, and consequences for behaviors. “Children benefit from structure and routine, which give them a sense of security. When parents enforce rules consistently and provide clear guidelines, children develop decision-making skills and responsibility,” said Marwah.
However, the key is to be supportive in the approach. Parents should explain why rules are in place and offer positive reinforcement when their child follows them, she added.
Marwah explained that while setting boundaries is essential, overbearing parenting involves excessive control over every action, decision, and social interaction. This can lead to feelings of being stifled or misunderstood. Overbearing behavior may include micromanaging, imposing unrealistic expectations, or demanding perfection, which can cause anxiety, frustration, and a lack of self-confidence in children.
“Overbearing parenting can drive children away emotionally. Adolescents, in particular, need to assert their independence, and constant control can prevent this growth. As a result, children may rebel, withdraw, or develop strained relationships with their parents,” said the psychologist.
Marwah recommended a few strategies parents can adopt to maintain this precarious balance:
1. Set clear, consistent boundaries: Establish age-appropriate rules and consistently enforce them with reasonable consequences.
2. Foster open communication: Create a safe space for children to share their thoughts and feelings without fear of judgment.
3. Encourage independence: Allow children to make decisions within structured boundaries, supporting age-appropriate risks.
4. Praise effort, not perfection: Emphasize the importance of effort and progress over perfection, fostering a growth mindset.
5. Be supportive, not controlling: Offer emotional support while refraining from micromanaging your child’s actions.
6. Adjust expectations based on developmental stages: Tailor your approach to your child’s age and maturity level.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.