Trishala Dutt recalls losing mom at 8: ‘It was already grade 4’; expert on childhood grief

Trishala, Sanjay Dutt‘s daughter, recently opened up about losing her mother, Richa Sharma, to cancer when she was only eight years old, stressing that it was a particularly difficult time for the family, since her father also couldn’t be present full-time in the US during her cancer treatment, due to his acting commitments in India.

“My mother passed away in 1996 when I was 8 years old, and she passed away from a brain tumour. She was diagnosed in 1989. When they found out, it was already grade 4. That type of brain cancer is one of the deadliest and most aggressive human cancers. Dad was splitting his time between India and the US. He was back and forth because he was working, and it was hard to stay here for her entire treatment while also being an actor back home,” she recalled on the Inside Thoughts Out Loud podcast.