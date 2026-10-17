Sanjay Dutt on his 20-year age gap with wife Maanayata: ‘Saw her when she was still in a pram’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt tied the knot in February 2008 and welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, in October 2010. Speaking with Shekhar Suman, the Bollywood actor opened up about his love story with the entrepreneur:
“She tells me that I saw her when she was still in a pram. I am 20 years older than her. We met, and we eventually courted. I have not seen many women who are as committed and dedicated as a mother and wife as she is. After my mother (actor Nargis), she is the only one I have seen who stands like a rock. Be it jail or anything else, she is always there with me.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Sonal Khangarot, a licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, says research suggests age-gap relationships can be just as healthy and satisfying as relationships between partners of similar ages.
According to her, age difference alone is not a reliable predictor of relationship success. Instead, factors such as mutual respect, shared values, emotional maturity, effective communication, trust, and equitable decision-making play a much larger role.
“Some couples may encounter unique challenges, including differences in life stage, career priorities, health concerns, family planning, or social stigma, which require open conversations and flexibility,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Power dynamics are also important to consider, particularly if one partner has significantly greater financial, emotional, or social influence. “Healthy relationships are characterised by both partners feeling heard, respected, and free to make independent choices,” Khangarot says.
Dealing with negativity
Khangarot believes external judgment can place unnecessary stress on any relationship, particularly those that challenge social norms. To avoid that, she suggests couples with significant age differences should maintain open communication, present a united front, and set healthy boundaries with family, friends, or online audiences. “Rather than trying to convince everyone, it is often more helpful to focus on the quality of the relationship itself,” she adds.
The psychologist says, “Building a strong support system of trusted friends, mentors, or professionals can also buffer the emotional impact of criticism,” adding that it is equally important to recognise that curiosity or concern from loved ones isn’t always the same as disapproval, and that responding calmly can prevent unnecessary conflict.
“If criticism begins to affect self-esteem or relationship satisfaction, couples may benefit from counselling to strengthen communication and coping strategies,” she shares. Finally, she concludes that a healthy relationship is defined by mutual respect, trust, emotional safety, shared values, and informed consent—not by public opinion or societal expectations,” shares Khangarot.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.