Sanjay Dutt on his 20-year age gap with wife Maanayata: ‘Saw her when she was still in a pram’

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt tied the knot in February 2008 and welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, in October 2010. Speaking with Shekhar Suman, the Bollywood actor opened up about his love story with the entrepreneur:

“She tells me that I saw her when she was still in a pram. I am 20 years older than her. We met, and we eventually courted. I have not seen many women who are as committed and dedicated as a mother and wife as she is. After my mother (actor Nargis), she is the only one I have seen who stands like a rock. Be it jail or anything else, she is always there with me.”