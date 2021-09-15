‘Not paranoid about it like I used to be’: Sameera Reddy pens powerful note on hair whitening

Sameera Reddy‘s social media is all about self-love, body positivity, fitness, and much more. But this time, the actor took to social media to share a powerful conversation she had with her father about growing old and acceptance.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared how her father asked her why she does not colour her white/grey hair.

“My dad asked me why I’m not covering my white hair. He was worried about people judging me. I answered ‘So what if they did…did it mean I’m old? Not pretty? Not groomed? Not appealing?’ I told him that I’m not paranoid about it like I used to be and that freedom is liberating. I used to colour every two weeks so nobody could catch that line of white. Today, I take my own sweet time and choose to colour if and when I feel like,” she wrote.

She shared that her father went on to ask why she should be the one to change the conversation. “I said why not. I know I’m not alone. The shift and acceptance only begins when old thought processes are broken. When we can just let each other be. When confidence can just find it’s way naturally and not hidden behind a mask or cover. My dad understood as I understood his concern as a father. Every day we learn we move forward and we find peace in small shifts. And it’s those small steps that take us to much bigger places,” she added.

She shared the powerful note with hashtags like ‘acceptance’, ‘happiness‘, ‘self-love’ and ‘imperfectly perfect’, highlighting that it is more important to accept oneself and be content than trying to meet unrealistic beauty standards.

Reddy, 42, regularly shares inspiring posts. Take a look!

