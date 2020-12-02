Sameera Reddy pens powerful note on loving oneself

Sameera Reddy has featured in Bollywood films like Race and Darna Mana Hai. (Source: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)

“Can you see the cellulite? The pimples? The loose skin on my belly? The real jawline? The real waist? Which part of my body is not touched up? Answer? Every part of it was cleaned, pulled in, tweaked, slimmed down in 2010,” wrote actor Sameera Reddy as she shared a picture of her younger self on Instagram recently.

“I wish I had the original untouched picture to compare. A reminder that it took me a while to realise I need to love my body exactly the way it is. And no one can make you feel that comfort, except you,” she said in the powerful note.

Reddy, who has earlier spoken up about body shaming, once again pointed out why people need to accept and love themselves the way they are.

The mother of two had earlier also revealed how she tried to lighten her skin and used body padding to conform to the physical stereotypes attached to female actors in Bollywood.

“These are the words I fight against. I try to be fearless and show exactly how it is. I don’t want people to follow me to compare. I grew up always being compared to my stick-thin sisters and then I went into the industry where I was compared to everybody,” she said after receiving negative comments from a new mother who felt “fat and ugly” after looking at the actor’s Instagram story.

“…Which is when I tried to lighten my skin, I used to do crazy things, like wear coloured lenses because I thought I needed that fair light-eyed look. I’d pad every part of my body which I didn’t feel was keeping up with the norms. I did everything which at the end of the day made me feel more c*ap about myself. That’s why today I work damn hard to fight against any body shaming,” she said.

She then urged her followers and fans to focus on being happy. “If you’re following me, promise me to just stay focus on your goals and we will all get there. I can angle myself and look really skinny right now or I can show how I got this double chin, or that I have a flab. But I’ll lose my weight in good time, right now, stay happy. It’s ok, we will get there. Focus on happiness,” she said.

