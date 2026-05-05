‘I’d hate it when she’d…’: When a young Salman Khan struggled to accept Helen into the family; expert on how parents can handle such situations

Family dynamics can become deeply complex when relationships shift, especially in remarriage and blended-family situations. Past reflections from actor Salman Khan offer a glimpse into how these emotional transitions can unfold during childhood.

Speaking in a 1990 interview with Filmfare, he candidly shared how difficult it was for him to process his father Salim Khan’s marriage to Helen. He said, “My mom’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I can’t say why; I don’t think explanations are needed. We get along very well because basically, I’m a mama’s boy. I can’t bear to see her unhappy. She was very hurt when my father married again. I’d hate it when she’d wait up for him to come home.”

He went on to describe how the family gradually adjusted to the change, saying, “Then, gradually, mom started accepting it. Dad explained to us that he still loved mom and that he’ll always be around. I was about 10 at that time, and it took us quite some time to really accept Helen aunty. Today, she’s a part of our family. Our whole family is like a closed fist, each one of us knows that if any one of us needs the other at any stage, we’ll be there.”

While this is one family’s story, similar situations play out in many households, where children must come to terms with changing relationships and new family structures.

So how do children typically process a parent’s remarriage?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Children don’t experience remarriage as something abstract. They remember who was hurt. If they’ve seen a parent struggle, that stays. So when a new person enters, it’s not just about adjustment; it’s layered with memory and emotion.”

There’s often a quiet conflict. Raj notes, “Part of them may be open, but another part feels protective. Accepting the new person can feel like turning away from the parent who suffered. Most children never say this, but they carry it.”

Later, this shows up in relationships. They may hold back slightly or feel responsible for keeping things stable. Love can feel like something that needs to be handled carefully, not something they can fully relax into.

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Role of the primary caregiver’s response in shaping how children adapt to a blended family situation

Raj stresses that children watch the caregiver very closely. Not just what they say, but how they are. If the hurt stays alive in the parent, even in quiet ways, the child picks it up. It becomes something they feel they need to stay aligned with.

In many homes, this is not openly discussed. It shows in small things. A pause, a shift in tone, what is avoided. Children are very alert to this.

“When the caregiver slowly begins to find some steadiness, it changes the space. The child no longer feels they have to hold on to the hurt in the same way. They may not accept things immediately, but they begin to soften. That shift usually starts there,” shares Raj.

Healthy ways for families to navigate initial resistance or hostility

The first thing is not to panic about resistance. It is expected. If a child seems distant or cold, it usually means they are still trying to make sense of what has changed.

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Raj explains that the new partner does not need to step in strongly. That often backfires. It works better when they take their time and allow the relationship to build slowly. Just being consistent and respectful matters more than trying to be liked. The parent needs to stay emotionally available. That stability is what helps the child adjust.

“Over time, it is the ordinary moments that shift things. Sitting together, small interactions, nothing forced. When the pressure drops, the child starts to feel less guarded. That is usually where acceptance begins,” concludes Raj.