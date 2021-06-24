scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Salma Hayek reveals the secret to her successful marriage of 12 years

Salma Hayek said that she and her husband never said anything "nasty" to one another

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 4:30:26 pm
salma hayekSalma Hayek, married François-Henri Pinault in 2009. (Source: salmahayek/Instagram)

Salma Hayek, who is married to businessman François-Henri Pinault for 12 years, recently opened up on the secret behind their successful marriage. The 54-year-old actor said the couple focuses their energy on conflict-solving.

Salma spoke about her relationship during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. Sharing her “best advice”, she said a couple should direct their energy and attention to fixing a problem instead of blaming one another, reported The Independent.

“When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem – never finding who to blame or ‘you should have done this or that.’ No. All our energy goes into: ‘how do we solve this?’” she was quoted as saying.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Eternals actor added that she and her husband never said anything “nasty” to one another. “No resentment,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Also Read |Salma Hayek reveals how she starts her meditation practice; Watch

Earlier, in an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Salma also spoke about how she lets the longevity and strength of her relationship speak for itself when confronted with comments on how her husband’s money played a role in their marriage.

The couple began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in Paris two years later. They are parents to 13-year-old daughter Valentina.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Lalu Prasad Shaw, NFTs, NFTs in India, Lalu Prasad Shaw Bengal artist, indianexpress.com, terrain art, digital art shaw, who is lalu prasad shaw, south asian art,
Exhibition features modern Indian artist Lalu Prasad Shaw’s works with NFT certification

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement