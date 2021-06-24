Salma Hayek reveals the secret to her successful marriage of 12 years

Salma Hayek, who is married to businessman François-Henri Pinault for 12 years, recently opened up on the secret behind their successful marriage. The 54-year-old actor said the couple focuses their energy on conflict-solving.

Salma spoke about her relationship during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. Sharing her “best advice”, she said a couple should direct their energy and attention to fixing a problem instead of blaming one another, reported The Independent.

“When there is conflict, we put all the energy in solving the problem – never finding who to blame or ‘you should have done this or that.’ No. All our energy goes into: ‘how do we solve this?’” she was quoted as saying.

The Eternals actor added that she and her husband never said anything “nasty” to one another. “No resentment,” she said.

Earlier, in an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Salma also spoke about how she lets the longevity and strength of her relationship speak for itself when confronted with comments on how her husband’s money played a role in their marriage.

The couple began dating in 2007 and tied the knot in Paris two years later. They are parents to 13-year-old daughter Valentina.