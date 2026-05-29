Sakshi Sindwani on being body shamed after recreating Alia Bhatt’s Cannes look

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Following Alia Bhatt’s jaw-dropping appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Sakshi Sindwani recreated her iconic peach Tamara Ralph couture look — sharing snippets online. The fashion creator collaborated with GKD.edit to create the strapless cut-out ensemble the actor wore on the red carpet. However, the internet was not so kind with compliments.
Sindwani took to Instagram to share that she was body shamed, stating: “I’m being called ugly a lot recently in my DMs, so here’s a little story time. I started #smurecreats at a time when recreating celebrity looks meant willingly opening yourself up to comparison. But for me, it was never about looking like a celebrity. It was about reminding people that fashion, beauty, confidence, and self-expression belong to every body type. That you are not lesser than anyone because of how you look, you just need the confidence to wear what you love!! THAT WAS MY PURPOSE.”
Sharing how the trolling impacted her mental health, she elaborated: “Over the last few weeks, the internet has had a lot to say about my body, my face, my scars, and honestly, whatnot. DMs are particularly cruel. And while hate has never really stopped me before, I’d be lying if I said the constant judgment doesn’t change something inside you.”
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Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, says that body shaming when identity and self-worth are still forming, can deeply wound a young person’s confidence. “Body shaming can lead to internalised shame and fear of judgment. Sometimes social withdrawal becomes a defense mechanism to escape scrutiny,” she said.
Over time, she adds that this can lead to chronic low self-esteem, anxiety, disordered eating, and difficulty asserting oneself in relationships or professional spaces. People start shrinking their presence in the world, believing they’re ‘not enough,’ unless actively supported to rebuild their self-image and safely reconnect with their sense of self and visibility.
According to Khangarot, even those who seem successful or conventionally attractive can struggle with body image because it’s less about how one looks and more about how one ‘feels’ about how they look.
“As a psychologist, I’ve seen that constant external scrutiny, especially in high-pressure industries, fuels internal self-doubt. When worth is tied to appearance, even the slightest flaw can feel magnified, and social comparison, perfectionism, and internalised beauty standards create a relentless loop of inadequacy,” she tells indianexpress.com.
So, the psychologist says that despite external validation, the internal narrative remains harsh, because true body acceptance comes from self-compassion and autonomy, not applause or approval.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.