Sakshi Sindwani on being body shamed after recreating Alia Bhatt’s Cannes look

Following Alia Bhatt’s jaw-dropping appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Sakshi Sindwani recreated her iconic peach Tamara Ralph couture look — sharing snippets online. The fashion creator collaborated with GKD.edit to create the strapless cut-out ensemble the actor wore on the red carpet. However, the internet was not so kind with compliments.

Sindwani took to Instagram to share that she was body shamed, stating: “I’m being called ugly a lot recently in my DMs, so here’s a little story time. I started #smurecreats at a time when recreating celebrity looks meant willingly opening yourself up to comparison. But for me, it was never about looking like a celebrity. It was about reminding people that fashion, beauty, confidence, and self-expression belong to every body type. That you are not lesser than anyone because of how you look, you just need the confidence to wear what you love!! THAT WAS MY PURPOSE.”