‘Haters are always going to hate’: Saisha Shinde pens heartwarming note on two years of her transition

Saisha Shinde, formerly Swapnil Shinde, recently took to Instagram to mark the completion of ‘two years of my transition’ that began in November 2020. Sharing two pictures of herself, the ace designer wrote, “Getting there. For such a long time I saw a body in the mirror that I hated…a body that my brain and heart never related to! But here I am after all those years, achieving all I dreamt of…the vision of what kind of a woman I want to look like…turning to reality…each day counted!”

Talking about her transition, Saisha, who came out as a transwoman in January 2021, said that she completed two years this November. “I find it hard to believe…where I started and where I’ve reached…all those days, weeks, months, years of crying, and living in pain…leading me to this day…” added Saisha.

Further expressing her gratitude to cosmetic surgeon Dr Parag Telang for “being my trailblazer”, Saisha mentioned, “To any and all trans women or anyone for that matter… who’ve always dreamt of being in the body you always wanted… go out there and achieve it…haters are always going to hate…”

To recall, in January 2021, she wrote a long post, wherein she implied that she may be addressed as ‘Saisha’, which means “a meaningful life”.

“All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse,” she wrote in the post. “I felt suffocated living in a reality that I knew wasn’t mine, yet one that I had to stage everyday because of societal expectations and norms. It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed (sic).”

“I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I’m not a gay man. I am a transwoman.”

Also, in June 2022, she shared that the transition helped her feel alive.

“People often ask me questions like… you were such a handsome man… why did you do this to yourself… and my answer often is … it takes courage to accept who you are within and bravery even more so to fight and achieve the body that you are not born into!” said the designer, who was recognised for designing the finale gown for Harnaaz Sandhu at the 70th Miss Universe, which she eventually went on to win.

“I share this with you because my journey is far from over, yet today, I feel a sense of peace I have longed for all my life,” Saisha said, while noting “accepting and sharing my truth hasn’t been easy”.

On the support she has received, she wrote, “I’m blessed to be born to a father who has been an endless source of strength, a family who always came around for my happiness, and friends who have rallied through the toughest times.”

