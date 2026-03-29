‘Fathers have a soft corner for daughters’: Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu on raising boys and girls; expert weighs in

Saif Ali Khan and his brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu, recently opened up about raising two sons and a girl, respectively, in today’s day and age. Speaking to Soha Ali Khan on her podcast “All About Her”, the actors stressed that fathers often have a soft spot for their daughters.

Emphasising how children have different personalities, the Hum Tum actor said, “There is a difference in personalities between people and children; they’re all very different. Some might be a bit quieter and focused on certain things, and others show other tendencies.”

“I don’t know if it’s binary as male and female. But, having said that, if you put up Christmas tree decorations and expect them to hang, we’ll sit peacefully around it. They will hang one or two and throw one at the other and then run around, and Inaya will sit and put them up gently,” he added.

Drawing a comparison between Taimur and Jeh’s personalities, Saif said, “Tim, for example, is a bit more capable of calm, quiet, even though Jay’s getting better, but generally he’s got a bit more energy. So they are different. So in that sense, if you say a girl would do that more than Tim, also had a certain ability like that, whereas Jeh is more typical of what you’d say a boy.”

Discussing the popular phrase “If you leave a girl alone in a room, she will build something, and if you leave a boy alone, he will destroy something,” Saif said, “some boys would build something, and some girls would destroy something. Fathers have a soft corner for daughters.”

Kunal, who is married to Soha, further shared that he keeps his tone and temper in check when he is around Inaya. “I watch my tone and temper most of the time. But everybody has a different journey. You can generalise a boy and a girl in a certain way, but they all have their own different energies and temperaments. And all are sensitive in a very different way,” the Go Goa Gone actor said.

Experts have shared psychological perspectives on raising a daughter and a son. According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant-Psychiatry, Akash Healthcare, biology and social conditioning play a major role in bringing up boys and girls differently.

Story continues below this ad

“The biological and social factors affect the differences in the behaviour of boys and girls. Biological factors, including the difference in hormones, especially the testosterone levels, might be a contributing factor to a slight increase in physical activity and risk-taking behaviour in boys,” Dr Shankar said.

However, social conditioning is a significant factor in shaping boys’ and girls’ personalities. “Since boys are at a tender age, they are influenced to be adventurous, assertive and physically expressive, whereas girls can be complimented as calm, polite, and in control of emotions. Over time, the children internalise these expectations and act accordingly. Thus, a substantial portion of behavioural differences that are usually considered as gender based are supported by upbringing, cultural standards and parental reactions instead of being inborn,” Dr Shankar added.

Emotional bonding and gender roles

Further, Dr Shankar explained why fathers often have a soft corner for daughters. Citing psychological research, she stated that the behaviour is linked to emotional bonding styles and society-based gender roles.

“Fathers tend to see daughters as more expressive and communicative, and this might arouse nurturing and protective instincts. Daughter cultural narratives often imply care and protection, a factor that may step into the way of father-daughter emotional attachment,” she noted, adding, “It is also found that fathers can show more verbal and affectionate relations with daughters than with sons. Such a heightened emotional involvement may reinforce the sense of a special relationship, whilst the dynamics of the family and the style of parenting differ greatly.”

Story continues below this ad

Kemmu said he watches his tone and temper more carefully after becoming a father to a daughter. Explaining the behaviour, Dr Shankar linked it to gender expectations. “Most parents also complain that they are increasingly conscious of their language, tone, and emotional responses when engaging with their daughters in part because they want to demonstrate the behaviour of respect and emotional support,” she said.

“Studies have also found that attentive parenting does not differentiate between boys and girls but works to the advantage of children. Intentional control of parents’ behaviour tends to bring about more healthy emotional growth and enhanced communication in the family,” she explained.

Balanced parenting

Dr Shankar advised parents to foster balanced emotional and psychological growth, encouraging children to explore their emotions and interests to the fullest. “Parents can look after, enabling children to pursue their interests, feelings, and activities without associating them with gender-related expectations. By letting both boys and girls open up to their vulnerability, curiosity, creativity and assertiveness, emotional intelligence and self-confidence are built,” she said.