Saif Ali Khan on jealousy, trust and loving Kareena Kapoor: ‘Had gone out with girls who…’

Early relationships often come with a mix of excitement, insecurity, and learning curves. Many discover that the initial phase of dating brings up emotions they didn’t expect: jealousy, fear of loss, or discomfort around sharing space, time, and priorities. These feelings aren’t unusual, but how they are processed can shape the future of the relationship. Reflecting on the early days of dating Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan once shared insights that resonate far beyond celebrity relationships. Recalling advice he received from a colleague, he said Rani Mukerji told him, “Just behave like you are in a relationship with a man.”

Years later, Saif explained the intent behind it in a conversation with Hollywood Reporter India, noting, “Rani was once saying, ‘Don’t think of it in a chauvinistic way,’ which, you know, that’s not my idea of a relationship anyway. But she meant really well. I was working a lot with Rani back then, and she loves Kareena. It was good advice. She was trying to help me.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Saif has also spoken candidly about his own vulnerabilities during that phase. “No, not just the stardom, but the idea that there are other equally important things than just us… Maybe I was a bit jealous and unsure of how to react to her working with other men. It was all new. These are emotions you need to process maturely, and you need a lot of trust and belief in each other. When things are new, and if you’re naturally insecure in a relationship, it can be tricky to navigate. Normally, I had gone out with girls who had nothing to do with movies as such; over different phases, there was less ‘sharing’ in that sense. But it was wonderful to learn that, to develop that and get over that, and it made us quite strong. It once struck me that my rivals would be her allies, and I was like, ‘How do you work that?’ But love triumphs that.”

So, how common is jealousy in the early stages of a relationship?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “In the early stages of a relationship, mild jealousy is actually quite common. When two people are still getting to know each other, there is uncertainty, emotional investment is growing, and there’s a natural fear of losing something that feels new and exciting.”

However, she adds that jealousy becomes a sign of “deeper insecurity when it starts driving behaviour rather than being acknowledged and reflected upon.” If it shows up as constant suspicion, checking phones, needing repeated reassurance, controlling who a partner talks to, or emotional outbursts, it usually points to unresolved self-worth issues, past relational wounds, or an anxious attachment style.

Sharing space, priorities, and emotional bandwidth without feeling threatened or sidelined

“Sharing space, priorities, and emotional bandwidth in a relationship means recognising that love isn’t about exclusivity of time or attention, but about emotional security,” mentions Khangarot, adding that it’s the ability to hold closeness while allowing individuality, understanding that your partner’s work, friendships, family, and inner world don’t diminish your place.

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When this sharing feels healthy, there is trust, clear communication, and flexibility rather than competition. You don’t constantly measure who comes first because your sense of importance isn’t dependent on comparison.

How couples can learn to process difficult emotions

Couples learn to process emotions like insecurity and comparison by first normalising them instead of feeling ashamed of having them. Khangarot says, “The goal isn’t to eliminate these feelings, but to understand what they are pointing towards. Open, non-defensive conversations help—where one partner can say ‘this triggered me’ rather than ‘you made me feel this way’.”

Kareena Kapoor has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.