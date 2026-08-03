Sadhguru explains the meaning of samadhi: ‘A state of equanimity’

Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, is a strong believer in the power of meditation for inner peace. In his latest YouTube video, the spiritual guru took it a notch higher by introducing the concept of samadhi, a deep state of transcendence. While people think samadhi means a death-like situation, Sadhguru clarifies that “the word samadhi literally means sama and dhi – sama meaning equanimity and dhi meaning buddhi or the intellect”. According to him, “if you reach an equanimous state of intellect, it is known as samadhi”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“All samadhis, I would say, are a way of getting high without any external chemicals. By going into these states, it opens up a new dimension for you, but it does not leave any great transformation behind,” he further explains, adding: “In a samadhi state, your discriminatory intellect is perfectly in shape, but at the same time you have transcended it. You are not making a distinction – you are simply here, seeing life in its true working.

Sadhguru also says that “Samadhi is a state of equanimity where the intellect goes beyond its normal function of discrimination. This in turn loosens one from his or her physical body. A space between what is you and your body is created.”

Understanding the concept

Dr Rimpa Sarkar, clinical psychologist and founder of Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, says that samadhi is a spiritual concept rooted in yogic philosophy, whereas meditation is a practice.

“From a psychological perspective, meditation refers to a range of techniques that train attention, awareness, or emotional regulation. Samadhi, as described in yogic traditions and by Sadhguru, is presented as a state of profound equanimity and a shift in perception that goes beyond simply practising meditation,” she tells indianexpress.com.

How does Samadhi differ from meditation?

“Psychology can confidently speak about the benefits of meditation, such as improved attention, reduced stress, better emotional regulation, and increased self awareness. However, it cannot scientifically verify or measure Samadhi as a distinct state in the same way it studies meditation, because Samadhi belongs primarily to the domain of spiritual and contemplative traditions rather than mainstream psychological science,” Dr Sarkar explains.

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According to her, one useful way to understand the distinction is that meditation can be thought of as the process, while Samadhi is described within yogic philosophy as a possible state or outcome of long term spiritual practice.

“Not everyone who meditates seeks or experiences Samadhi, and meditation itself has well established benefits regardless of whether one pursues deeper spiritual goals,” she shares.

From a mental health perspective, Dr Sarkar says that people should engage in practices like meditation not because they are chasing an extraordinary state, but because “regular practice can cultivate greater emotional balance, resilience, and self awareness in everyday life”.

“If someone is drawn to concepts such as Samadhi, it is important to approach them with patience and appropriate guidance rather than viewing them as achievements to attain quickly,” she says, adding that traditional yogic teachings themselves emphasise that Samadhi is not a shortcut or a relaxation technique but a profound spiritual state developed over sustained practice.

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Dr Sarkar also stresses on the importance of distinguishing between spiritual experiences from mental health conditions, reiterating that deep meditative or spiritual states, when pursued within a healthy framework, are not the same as psychological disorders.

“However, if someone experiences confusion, distress, or a loss of contact with reality in the context of spiritual practices, it is important to seek guidance from both an experienced teacher and a qualified mental health professional, to ensure that any underlying psychological concerns are appropriately addressed,” she warns in conclusion.