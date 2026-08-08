Ruskin Bond opens up about not marrying: ‘She’s now a grandmother’

Ruskin Bond has lived his long life in Mussoorie, surrounded by books, clouds and the peace that only comes with the hillside. The popular author mostly kept to himself, sparking speculation about a special someone in his life. During a recent conversation with Karishma Mehta, founder of Humans of Bombay, on being asked why he never chose marriage as a part of his journey, he replied: “No, I didn’t choose to never get married. I was quite prepared to get married. I wanted to. When I was in my 20s, I kept falling in love, but just as well. Some of it decreed that it wouldn’t happen. But looking back, I think I’ve had a good long innings. And I’m a writer without regrets.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“I did follow up on a girl when I was in my 30s. She’s now a grandmother with a dozen kids all around her. And then I looked over, amused, and thought, ‘Maybe it’s a good thing I didn’t get married‘.” he further added.

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Gurleen Baruah, occupational psychologist and executive coach at That Culture Thing, believes that deciding your timeline for life’s milestones, like marriage and other significant decisions, is crucial for personal empowerment and mental well-being.

“As adults, we possess the autonomy to make choices that align with our values, feelings, and circumstances. While society may impose norms and suggest ‘ideal’ ages for achieving certain milestones, like settling down or starting a family, it’s important to remember that these are human-made constructs,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, there isn’t a set age for reaching life milestones such as marriage or having children. “Many people make these decisions when they are younger, and many make it way past the conventional age, and that’s perfectly fine if they are ready and feel fulfilled,” she elaborates, adding that the key point is that these decisions should be based on personal readiness rather than the pressure imposed by others or societal norms.”

Common challenges

Baruah says that navigating family or cultural expectations while honouring your own timelines for major life milestones can be challenging, especially in collectivist cultures like India, where family plays a central role in decision-making. She suggests balancing these expectations through respectful communication and mature dialogue.

“Start by having an open and honest conversation with your family. Let them know that you deeply value their opinions and love them, but that choosing your own path doesn’t mean you’re disregarding their guidance or being disrespectful,” says the psychologist.

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Baruah reiterates that in many Indian families, parents often feel protective and think they know what is best for their children based on their own experiences. Therefore, it can take time for them to understand that times have changed and that individual preferences play a significant role in today’s decision-making processes.

But communication is the only way forward. “Discuss the non-negotiables and negotiables openly. For instance, you might let them know that while you respect their concern for your future, you also have specific dreams, goals, or personal readiness that you want to honour before making significant decisions like marriage or starting a family,” concludes Baruah for a peaceful resolution and co-existence.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.