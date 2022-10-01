‘I’ll always be cheering the loudest’: Zaheer Iqbal pens heartwarming note for rumoured beau Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha who recently became an entrepreneur with a press-on nail brand was cheered on by none other than rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal at an opening of a fashion week in Mumbai. He wrote a heartwarming note for the Dabbang actor.

Zaheer wrote, “Hey Sonzzz…I am so so so proud of you. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing u evolve from a girl who said “I don’t understand business and all“ to this Boss lady entrepreneur that you are today. You inspire me and every single person around you by acing everything that you attempt.”

He also added alongside a video that shows Sonakshi walking the ramp in a red bodycon dress. “Wish you nothing but success in this new venture. I’ll always be cheering the loudest,” he expressed.

Sonakshi commented on the post, “No words only yaaaaaa”. She also shared the post on her Instagram handle.

Soon the post was filled with appreciative comments. One wrote, “Beautiful beautiful beautiful…every girl needs this kinda! support”, while another said, “How nice to see you walking so confidently and such a real and honest girl …God bless you”.

Zaheer and Sonakshi who have been rumoured to be dating for a few years now recently shared space in a music video Blockbuster.

Zaheer, who made his debut with Notebook, often shares pictures with Sonakshi as the two are spotted together on many occasions.

On Sonakshi’s birthday on June 2, Zaheer shared a couple of pictures and video on his Instagram handle, wishing the actor. “Happy Birthday Sonzzz. Thank You for not killing me. I Love You. Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s – This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other,” he said.

While the duo has not confirmed or denied the relationship, their friends from the industry have continued to drop hints.

