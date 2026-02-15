‘It all comes down to…’: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a ‘dating tip you didn’t ask for, but need’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Rujuta Diwekar is not only known for her expert advice on nutrition and health, but she also sometimes shares gems on dating and relationships. During the recent Kolkata Literary Meet, the celebrity nutritionist shared a valuable dating tip for her audience to follow: “Here’s a dating tip you didn’t ask for, but need. It all comes down to having self-esteem and self-respect, and really, the ability to see ourselves as humans. If you are able to eat more with someone, that’s a good person for you,” she said.
Have you ever felt like you are just giving and giving, with nothing in return, in a relationship? If you find yourself consistently putting aside your own thoughts, feelings, and time to cater to someone else’s needs, this imbalance could signal an unhealthy relationship. According to Diwekar, sacrificing your own needs to take care of your partner and feeling like your partner’s opinions mean the end of the world for you is a sign that you lack self-esteem.
Mehezabin Dordi, clinical psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, shared some more telltale signs of such a relationship:
-There is an imbalance in how support is given and received.
-It is hard to maintain personal independence and set boundaries.
-One person exhausts themself in continually trying to fulfil the other person’s needs.
-There is a fear of abandonment or rejection if one’s needs are not met.
-There is an imbalance in decision-making, where one person dominates while the other is left in a passive position.
A person’s desperate need for approval from another can significantly impact their self-worth. According to Dordi, such a relationship can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and depression. “The person who is always prioritising their partner’s needs may experience emotional and physical exhaustion. And when a person loses sense of their own needs and desires, it results in a diminished sense of self,” she said.
Both are viable solutions in their own right. “Whether to end the relationship or work through it depends on the willingness of both partners to acknowledge the codependency and actively participate in making positive changes,” said Dordi.
In some cases, ending the relationship may become absolutely necessary where both partners are unwilling to change their behaviour and harmful patterns. On the other hand, addressing and working through the problems involves:
Therapy: Engaging in individual and couples therapy can help uncover and address behaviours. Therapists offer strategies for creating healthier relationship patterns and enhancing communication.
Establishing Boundaries: It’s essential to learn and maintain personal boundaries. Both partners should focus on self-care and ensure their own needs are prioritised.
Fostering Independence: Encouraging each partner to pursue their own interests, friendships, and goals helps cultivate individuality and reduce reliance on one another.
Enhancing Communication: Transparent and sincere discussions about each partner’s needs, desires, and emotions can help restore balance in the relationship.
