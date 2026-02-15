‘It all comes down to…’: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a ‘dating tip you didn’t ask for, but need’

Transparent and sincere discussions about each partner’s needs, desires, and emotions can help restore balance in the relationship. (Photo: Freepik)

Rujuta Diwekar is not only known for her expert advice on nutrition and health, but she also sometimes shares gems on dating and relationships. During the recent Kolkata Literary Meet, the celebrity nutritionist shared a valuable dating tip for her audience to follow: “Here’s a dating tip you didn’t ask for, but need. It all comes down to having self-esteem and self-respect, and really, the ability to see ourselves as humans. If you are able to eat more with someone, that’s a good person for you,” she said.

Have you ever felt like you are just giving and giving, with nothing in return, in a relationship? If you find yourself consistently putting aside your own thoughts, feelings, and time to cater to someone else’s needs, this imbalance could signal an unhealthy relationship. According to Diwekar, sacrificing your own needs to take care of your partner and feeling like your partner’s opinions mean the end of the world for you is a sign that you lack self-esteem.