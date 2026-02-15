‘It all comes down to…’: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a ‘dating tip you didn’t ask for, but need’

Whether to end the relationship or work through it depends on the willingness of both partners to acknowledge the codependency and actively participate in making positive changes.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 15, 2026 06:00 PM IST
dating, dating tip, valentines day, Rujuta DiwekarTransparent and sincere discussions about each partner’s needs, desires, and emotions can help restore balance in the relationship. (Photo: Freepik)
Make us preferred source on Google

Rujuta Diwekar is not only known for her expert advice on nutrition and health, but she also sometimes shares gems on dating and relationships. During the recent Kolkata Literary Meet, the celebrity nutritionist shared a valuable dating tip for her audience to follow: “Here’s a dating tip you didn’t ask for, but need. It all comes down to having self-esteem and self-respect, and really, the ability to see ourselves as humans. If you are able to eat more with someone, that’s a good person for you,” she said.

Have you ever felt like you are just giving and giving, with nothing in return, in a relationship? If you find yourself consistently putting aside your own thoughts, feelings, and time to cater to someone else’s needs, this imbalance could signal an unhealthy relationship. According to Diwekar, sacrificing your own needs to take care of your partner and feeling like your partner’s opinions mean the end of the world for you is a sign that you lack self-esteem.

Mehezabin Dordi, clinical psychologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, shared some more telltale signs of such a relationship:

-There is an imbalance in how support is given and received.

-It is hard to maintain personal independence and set boundaries.

-One person exhausts themself in continually trying to fulfil the other person’s needs.

-There is a fear of abandonment or rejection if one’s needs are not met.

Story continues below this ad

-There is an imbalance in decision-making, where one person dominates while the other is left in a passive position.

How can such a relationship affect your mental health?

A person’s desperate need for approval from another can significantly impact their self-worth. According to Dordi, such a relationship can lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and depression. “The person who is always prioritising their partner’s needs may experience emotional and physical exhaustion. And when a person loses sense of their own needs and desires, it results in a diminished sense of self,” she said.

Rujuta Diwekar shares a dating tip Is your relationship toxic? Here are some signs. (Source: Freepik)

Is the only solution ending the relationship?

Both are viable solutions in their own right. “Whether to end the relationship or work through it depends on the willingness of both partners to acknowledge the codependency and actively participate in making positive changes,” said Dordi.

ALSO READ | Are ‘relationship cold plunges’ the secret to healthier, happier relationships?

In some cases, ending the relationship may become absolutely necessary where both partners are unwilling to change their behaviour and harmful patterns. On the other hand, addressing and working through the problems involves:

Story continues below this ad

Therapy: Engaging in individual and couples therapy can help uncover and address behaviours. Therapists offer strategies for creating healthier relationship patterns and enhancing communication.

Establishing Boundaries: It’s essential to learn and maintain personal boundaries. Both partners should focus on self-care and ensure their own needs are prioritised.

Fostering Independence: Encouraging each partner to pursue their own interests, friendships, and goals helps cultivate individuality and reduce reliance on one another.

Enhancing Communication: Transparent and sincere discussions about each partner’s needs, desires, and emotions can help restore balance in the relationship.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
The 'Bebo' way to fitness: Mastering the deep hip opener with Kareena Kapoor Khan
kareena does yoga
Meet the bird that eats bones for breakfast
bone
Shilpa Shetty highlights the need to raise 'digitally aware, not addicted' children
Shilpa Shetty on raising her two kids in a digital world
'She didn’t have depression. She had a deficiency we never talk about': Homeopathic doctor shares case of a 27-year-old, expert explains
deficiency
Advertisement
PHOTOS
valentine
Who was Saint Valentine?
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
IND vs PAK
Suryakumar Yadav to not shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at T20 World Cup group game toss
When India captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about shaking hands with Pakistan players, the skipper had refused to break the suspense, saying: “You will see in 24 hours.” (AP Photo)
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Meta plans to upgrade AI glasses with facial recognition in major policy shift: Report
Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip, hint at a future where wearables play a central role in how we interact with AI. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)
Nothing CEO Carl Pei on the flagship store in India, foldables, and the phone of the future in the AI era
Nothing Store
The 'Bebo' way to fitness: Mastering the deep hip opener with Kareena Kapoor Khan
kareena does yoga
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
A 6-year-old was told her disabilities would 'hold back' the Girl Scouts; now, she’s on the verge of a world record
Pim’s family promoted her efforts through Facebook and TikTok
A Bengaluru mom revealed she pays Rs 46,000 to nannies; her reason for the 'expense' is sparking a debate
According to the woman, the primary nanny earns Rs 32,000 per month
Caught on camera: Suit-clad 'guest' steals Rs 4 lakh from Jaipur bride on stage
In a matter of seconds, the thief lifted the bride’s handbag, concealed it inside his blazer, and slipped back into the crowd.
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement