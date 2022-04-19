‘Let love be the armour’: Roshni Chopra shares the ‘truth about marriage’

All relationships require time, effort, belief, patience, and trust. Penning a note on similar lines, actor and host Roshni Chopra took to Instagram to share that the trick in making relationships work lies in letting “love be the armour”.

“The truth about marriage – after the dreamy photos and heady celebrations come many moments of quiet, many storms where you fight to survive, and many moons of friendship, laughter, heartache, and bliss,” said the mother-of-two who is married to businessman Siddharth Kumar Anand.

But, “the trick is to stand by each other, and let love be the armour,” Chopra, 41, added.

The couple often shares dreamy pictures of each other on social media.

Here are some of them.

What’s your mantra to keep relationships going?

