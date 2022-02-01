Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky: A timeline of their relationship

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, whom she has been dating for a while now.

The sweet news broke when the couple was photographed walking around in New York City over the weekend, during which the 33-year-old flaunted her baby bump while wearing a pink jacket and chunky jewellery. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramona Magazine (@ramona_mag)

News reports suggest that the two officially got together in November 2020, but they have shared a romantic history for longer than that. They had multiple musical collaborations, and in 2011 Rihanna released her song Cockiness (I Love It) featuring A$AP Rocky. Then, the two performed it at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2012. One year later, the rapper joined the singer for her Diamonds World Tour.

In 2013, the Us Weekly reported that the two had kissed off-screen while filming the video for ‘Fashion Killa‘.

But, it was much later in 2019 that Rihanna and Rocky were photographed at the Paris Fashion Week — their chemistry palpable. An Independent report states that they were romantically linked in 2019 while posing on the British Fashion Awards red carpet. Rihanna had also thanked Rocky for supporting her brand Fenty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

The following year, Rihanna broke up with her boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel, and rumours of her dating A$AP Rocky re-surfaced. While reports at the time called it a casual relationship, a source was quoted as telling People that by December 2020, the duo had become “inseparable”.

In May 2021, the rapper called Rihanna “the love of his life and the One”. In an interview given to GQ, he said, “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” Talking about fatherhood, he also told the outlet, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rihanna Navy💙 (@fentydropsss_)

In September 2021, the two made a stunning appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, with their bizarre outfits doing all the talking. While Rihanna wore a black Balenciaga gown, her beau chose a multi-coloured floral quilt by ERL designer Eli Russell Linnetz.

There were speculations that the singer was pregnant when during the Barbados ceremony she had worn a loose dress while accepting an award for being Barbados’ latest National Hero. But, she had politely shut down an inquisitive fan who had asked her about it.

(Photo: Instagram/@mis.jaye) (Photo: Instagram/@mis.jaye)

The news confirmation has given their fans much joy. Here’s wishing the couple the very best.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!