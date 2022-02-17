Richa Chadha shares important message on self-love: ‘Reframe what romance means to include self’

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day this year, actor Richa Chadha posted a video with an important message on self-love. While days leading up to V-Day are filled with love for your partner, it is important to prioritise yourself, too. For who else knows you better than you yourself?

The video comprised a montage of moments from her life as an actor, wherein Richa talked about success and failure and everything in between. It started with a quote by Zella Sage that read, “To love yourself unabashedly in your entirety without apology, while reveling in this exquisite mess you made with your own two hands, is the ultimate act of rebellion.”

“It’s never easy being in front of the camera,” the actor said in a voiceover, “much less for someone who wants to swim upstream.”

She continued by saying that it does not matter if you are “self-made” or “self-paid”.

“Everyone has advice. ‘You have gained weight. You have lost weight.’ Yes, I have gained weight; yes I have lost weight. But, surely there is a better conversation to be made. You can lose cartilage, health, or sanity over what ends up being a film…” the Masaan actor said.

She explained that this isn’t “some before and after montage”. “It’s me. My body, ever-changing. No, literally, every cell, every scar, everything dies and is reborn every six months. Why not me? Kaun rokega?”

In the accompanying caption, the actor wrote: “Assuming that ‘love is the absence of judgement’, we’re most unloved by self.”

Before we begin our journey towards self-love, we need to understand that we are our own critics. Maybe, we can be less judgmental of ourselves, and more accepting of our flaws.

“Sometimes you just wanna talk, ya know? Reframe what romance means to include self. (Sic),” the actor concluded.

