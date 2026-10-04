Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recall their struggle days: ‘Today his film has done Rs 200 crore’

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha may have carved a name for themselves in the Bollywood industry, but their beginnings were anything but smooth. The couple recently shared how they have been each other’s rock through thick and thin, facing struggles together during early career days before emerging stronger than ever.

“There have been a lot of people who’ve been supportive and nice, but Richa is my partner in crime,” he shared with Moviefied Bollywood, to which she reacted, “This is true. When we met, Ali had a cycle. He did not even have a car. We were struggling a lot while shooting Fukrey. Then we were just friends. We have seen each other through that phase.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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“It’s very special when you’re growing with someone who’s also growing. Today his film has done 200 crore. I think it’s nothing short of a miracle that we met each other in this industry where people run after status and money,” Chadha further added.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha reflect on early struggles. (Source: Instagram/@therichachadha) Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha reflect on early struggles. (Source: Instagram/@therichachadha)

Rutuja Walawalkar, psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that while success is often attributed to individual effort, recognising the people who provide unwavering support behind the scenes adds a deeper perspective to the journey.

From a psychological perspective, Walawalkar says that appreciation is the single most underrated yet important component of a healthy relationship. “People generally go into relationships with the expectation of love, but the thing that remains constant and necessary even in the latter stages of any relationship is the feeling of being recognised,” she tells indianexpress.com.

“As people become busier with work, family and other duties, many start to believe that their loved ones know that they are thankful for everything they do. Unspoken appreciation becomes invisible labour as people keep on doing and giving without receiving appreciation in return, which eventually leads to feelings of neglect,” she elaborates.

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Why does it matter?

However, publicly expressed appreciation adds some extra emotional meaning to this feeling. “This is not an attempt to show others that you are in a relationship or to receive approval from anyone else. On the contrary, it is a sign of respect. It shows your partner that you are proud of what you are doing, and not ashamed of expressing it to everyone,” she explains.

Walawalkar also discusses the positive cycle effect appreciation tends to have in relationships.

“Once someone is recognised, it becomes easier to motivate him to keep on showing his emotional investment in the relationship. The act of being grateful may trigger similar actions in return, creating a setting where both parties feel recognised rather than criticised and unappreciated. The little things end up forming the emotional bond in the relationship,” she informs.

In general, healthy relationships are built not only on romantic gestures but on everyday recognition and appreciation of what your partner does for you. “A simple thank you, complimenting your partner and recognising the efforts they make in front of others can have a big effect on psychology,” Walawalkar concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.