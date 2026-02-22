Triptii Dimri calls herself a ‘filmy romantic’, reveals relationship non-negotiables: ‘I’m like Uday Chopra from Dhoom…’

"What your reality is today might not be your reality tomorrow. It's important to see how understanding someone is if you are in a difficult position tomorrow," added the O Romeo actor.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Triptii Dimri shares what she looks for in an ideal partnerTriptii Dimri shares what she looks for in an ideal partner (Source: Instagram/@triptiidimri)
Make us preferred source on Google

What does Triptii Dimri look for in an ideal partner? During a podcast episode with Ranveer Allhabadia, the O’Romeo actor opened up about the qualities she seeks. “I was always serious in my relationships. I’m like Uday Chopra from Dhoom. Bike, marriage, kids..I can’t think of anything else. I can’t stand someone who is not loyal,” she said. When asked if she identifies as a true romantic, Dimri called herself a “filmy romantic”.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Her non-negotiables in a relationship? “Loyalty. The way someone speaks to and treats others. Not just the ones who are important to him, but the ones who aren’t too. How respectful is the person towards others. Also, how understanding he is, because life is not easy. What your reality is today might not be your reality tomorrow. It’s important to see how understanding someone is if you are in a difficult position tomorrow,” she further added.

According to Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist and founder and director of Gateway of Healing, the idea of an ideal partner is often romanticised, but in reality, it is less about perfection and more about alignment.

“Alignment in values, emotional depth, and the ability to navigate life’s complexities together. Beyond surface-level traits, what truly defines an ideal partner is their capacity to create a relationship where both individuals can evolve without fear of judgment or stagnation,” said Dr Tugnait.

dating A strong partner knows when to set and respect boundaries with kindness. (Source: Freepik)

What should you look for in an ideal partner?

According to Dr Tugnait, here’s what you should be noticing in a potential partner:

Emotional fluency over control: A great partner doesn’t just listen; they understand emotions deeply. Instead of dismissing or controlling feelings, they acknowledge and validate them, creating a space where emotions are freely expressed without fear of judgment.

Challenge, not competition: Healthy relationships thrive on growth, not rivalry. An ideal partner challenges you to evolve but never competes to prove superiority. They celebrate your wins as their own and push you toward personal success without resentment.

Story continues below this ad

Adaptability over rigidity: Life is unpredictable, and so are relationships. A partner who embraces change, rather than resisting it, helps navigate life’s uncertainties. They remain open to new experiences, perspectives, and adjustments that strengthen the relationship.

Effortless silence, deep presence: Beyond words, genuine connection lies in comfortable silence. A partner who doesn’t rush to fill gaps with noise but makes their presence felt deeply creates an unspoken sense of belonging.

ALSO READ | The Gen Z relationship trend that prioritises peace over passion

Resilience over romanticism: Fairy-tale love stories fade; resilience is what sustains relationships. An ideal partner faces challenges head-on, working with you rather than withdrawing or seeking escapism when things get tough.

Boundaries with warmth: Love is not about saying “yes” to everything. A strong partner knows when to set and respect boundaries with kindness, ensuring that both individuals feel emotionally safe and valued.

Story continues below this ad

A partner, not a project: Love is about mutual growth, not fixing someone. An ideal partner is already whole; they don’t expect you to heal their wounds, nor do they attempt to “fix” you into their version of perfection.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
parent
'Strength without control is incomplete': Shilpa Shetty throws a contralateral stability drill challenge for stability, inner thigh engagement
Shilpa Shetty stability drill
Steroids and diabetes: A safe strategy for managing blood sugar spikes
diabetes
Rani Mukerji admits struggling with compliments from kids: 'I get full red and start blushing'
Rani Mukerji struggles with receiving compliments
Advertisement
PHOTOS
films
These movies feel like a warm childhood memory
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Updates
ENG vs SL Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: England face Sri Lanka in the Super 8 match in Pallekele.
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs SA
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
parent
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement