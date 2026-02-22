Triptii Dimri calls herself a ‘filmy romantic’, reveals relationship non-negotiables: ‘I’m like Uday Chopra from Dhoom…’

Triptii Dimri shares what she looks for in an ideal partner (Source: Instagram/@triptiidimri)

What does Triptii Dimri look for in an ideal partner? During a podcast episode with Ranveer Allhabadia, the O’Romeo actor opened up about the qualities she seeks. “I was always serious in my relationships. I’m like Uday Chopra from Dhoom. Bike, marriage, kids..I can’t think of anything else. I can’t stand someone who is not loyal,” she said. When asked if she identifies as a true romantic, Dimri called herself a “filmy romantic”.

Her non-negotiables in a relationship? “Loyalty. The way someone speaks to and treats others. Not just the ones who are important to him, but the ones who aren’t too. How respectful is the person towards others. Also, how understanding he is, because life is not easy. What your reality is today might not be your reality tomorrow. It’s important to see how understanding someone is if you are in a difficult position tomorrow,” she further added.