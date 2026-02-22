Triptii Dimri calls herself a ‘filmy romantic’, reveals relationship non-negotiables: ‘I’m like Uday Chopra from Dhoom…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
What does Triptii Dimri look for in an ideal partner? During a podcast episode with Ranveer Allhabadia, the O’Romeo actor opened up about the qualities she seeks. “I was always serious in my relationships. I’m like Uday Chopra from Dhoom. Bike, marriage, kids..I can’t think of anything else. I can’t stand someone who is not loyal,” she said. When asked if she identifies as a true romantic, Dimri called herself a “filmy romantic”.
Her non-negotiables in a relationship? “Loyalty. The way someone speaks to and treats others. Not just the ones who are important to him, but the ones who aren’t too. How respectful is the person towards others. Also, how understanding he is, because life is not easy. What your reality is today might not be your reality tomorrow. It’s important to see how understanding someone is if you are in a difficult position tomorrow,” she further added.
According to Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist and founder and director of Gateway of Healing, the idea of an ideal partner is often romanticised, but in reality, it is less about perfection and more about alignment.
“Alignment in values, emotional depth, and the ability to navigate life’s complexities together. Beyond surface-level traits, what truly defines an ideal partner is their capacity to create a relationship where both individuals can evolve without fear of judgment or stagnation,” said Dr Tugnait.
According to Dr Tugnait, here’s what you should be noticing in a potential partner:
Emotional fluency over control: A great partner doesn’t just listen; they understand emotions deeply. Instead of dismissing or controlling feelings, they acknowledge and validate them, creating a space where emotions are freely expressed without fear of judgment.
Challenge, not competition: Healthy relationships thrive on growth, not rivalry. An ideal partner challenges you to evolve but never competes to prove superiority. They celebrate your wins as their own and push you toward personal success without resentment.
Adaptability over rigidity: Life is unpredictable, and so are relationships. A partner who embraces change, rather than resisting it, helps navigate life’s uncertainties. They remain open to new experiences, perspectives, and adjustments that strengthen the relationship.
Effortless silence, deep presence: Beyond words, genuine connection lies in comfortable silence. A partner who doesn’t rush to fill gaps with noise but makes their presence felt deeply creates an unspoken sense of belonging.
Resilience over romanticism: Fairy-tale love stories fade; resilience is what sustains relationships. An ideal partner faces challenges head-on, working with you rather than withdrawing or seeking escapism when things get tough.
Boundaries with warmth: Love is not about saying “yes” to everything. A strong partner knows when to set and respect boundaries with kindness, ensuring that both individuals feel emotionally safe and valued.
A partner, not a project: Love is about mutual growth, not fixing someone. An ideal partner is already whole; they don’t expect you to heal their wounds, nor do they attempt to “fix” you into their version of perfection.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
