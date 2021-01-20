Simple tips to keep your relationship healthy and happy

A relationship requires love, care, and understanding to blossom over time. But the open secret to a stable and balanced relationship is something couples often find difficult to comprehend: hard work. “The way a gardener goes about de-cluttering the garden of unwanted weeds, dry leaves and twigs, the same has to be done in any relationship. Crystal clear communication helps remove unwanted baggage and allows space for more understanding,” said Jayapalashri Anil, meditation facilitator, Samskara Healing.

She added that a balanced relationship is a two-way street and requires equal give and take. “The element of forgiveness and clear communication becomes critical during off days and days of mismatched efforts. A relationship does not work on auto-mode rather it requires constant willingness to put hard and heart work. Perfect marriages are not made in heaven but made perfect by imperfect individuals,” she told indianexpress.com.

How to keep the spark alive and keep a relationship healthy?

*Understand your partner’s likes and dislikes. That’s important to help you understand them better and avoid unnecessary conflicts.

*Keeping boundaries of interpersonal relationships is needed to have a healthy relationship and personal space.

*The initial years can bring in many surprises as it takes time to get to know each other.

*Avoid hiding facts, be truthful to self as well as your partner. If there is a drift, take time to sit back and introspect to work things out.

Remember the good times you shared in the relationship, how important it is for both of you, and promise them you will right the wrongs. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Remember the good times you shared in the relationship, how important it is for both of you, and promise them you will right the wrongs. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

*Boundaries should be set and space must be given to each other to avoid unwanted fights and arguments which could weaken the relationship over time.

*When certain patterns are repeating time and again, it’s good to check why and understand the triggers.

*Communication is very important, hence look at ways to be more expressive and make your partner understand your feelings.

*Take time out and spend that quality time with your partner. At times, it’s okay to forgive and accept your partner for who he/she is than trying to ruin the relationship with ego clashes.

“It takes years of emotional investment to build a strong and steady relationship, hence unnecessary issues should not hamper emotional returns. Relationships that are built on a strong foundation can withstand the storm and chaos that comes with it,” said Jayapalashri.

