Dreaming about your ex? Here are some reasons why

One of the most annoying things about relationships is opening up your ex-files. No matter how well you have moved past the relationship, it comes back to you in some way or the other, sometimes in the form of dreams. Yes, let us assure you that it’s not just you. These “nightmares” are pretty common among people who are happily involved in their current relationship.

However, waking up feeling confused or guilty is something that can annoy you for the whole day. Dreaming about an ex doesn’t necessarily mean you have a deep-rooted desire to get back together with him or her. Nor does it mean that you are dissatisfied with your current partner. Dreams and the unconscious mind are far more complicated than you can imagine. Our unconscious mind is always trying to work through unresolved issues, whether they’re from childhood, previous relationships, or some other trauma we’ve experienced. If there’s an unresolved issue in your life, it’s likely to follow you from relationship to relationship. Let’s decode your dream pattern as it can be unnerving to not know why your former flame is making an appearance.

A good ‘goodbye’

Whether you are willing to walk out of a bad relationship, breakups often don’t go down as planned. It’s always a correction you wish you could make in the words you choose, or behave differently, something that he or she said upset you and stayed with you, the way things ended plays an important role. A nice and healthy goodbye is what it takes to avoid nasty dreams.

An unmet need

At times you also tend to see romantic or happy dreams with your ex. It’s not always because you want to go back to that person, but maybe because you are missing one of those habits or activity in your current relationship. Even if you are happy with your new love, it’s normal for there to be some things you wish were different in the relationship. In this case, the dream might help shine a light on an unmet need so you can talk it out with your current partner.

Death of a relationship

Seeing your ex’s death can really freak you out. But if you think it through, death just symbolises the end of a relationship and not because you are an evil person who wants him or her dead. It’s because you are mourning the end of that chapter in your life and it was a healthy way parting ways.

It’s not always about a person

Your ex must be signifying a certain time, place or moment in your life in your dream. It’s not always about a certain person, but also a feeling or a memory that the person makes you connect with. This can provide a roadmap to understand what he or she represents. It can also help you to work through and process whatever it is you need to deal with.

