‘The binding factor…’: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta reveal secret behind their strong bond

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta on the role of mutual admiration in their relationship (Source: Instagram/Sargun Mehta)

Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s relationship stands out not only because of their mutual admiration and support but also because they prioritise consistent, daily gestures of love and appreciation.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the couple reflected on what makes their relationship strong. Sargun recalled, “Everyday morning, every night before I go to sleep, every time he sees me doing something, he tells me how great I am. And I don’t need to hear it from the world.”

Dubey added, “Mujhe isko na jeet ta hua dekh ke bada maza aata hai, aur isey bhi (I really enjoy watching her win, and so does she), and that’s it. But I think the binding factor between us is that we want to see each other win.”