‘The binding factor…’: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta reveal secret behind their strong bond

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Actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s relationship stands out not only because of their mutual admiration and support but also because they prioritise consistent, daily gestures of love and appreciation.
In an interview with Humans of Bombay, the couple reflected on what makes their relationship strong. Sargun recalled, “Everyday morning, every night before I go to sleep, every time he sees me doing something, he tells me how great I am. And I don’t need to hear it from the world.”
Dubey added, “Mujhe isko na jeet ta hua dekh ke bada maza aata hai, aur isey bhi (I really enjoy watching her win, and so does she), and that’s it. But I think the binding factor between us is that we want to see each other win.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Their dynamic challenges the common notion that love is only about grand gestures or special occasions, highlighting that everyday affirmations create strong emotional bonds.
Mental health counsellor Anuckriti Garg tells indianexpress.com, “Verbal and non-verbal expressions of love can help build a secure attachment in our interpersonal relationships, forming the foundation of a healthy relationship. Such a relationship is characterised by mutual respect, trust, empathy, intimacy, healthy communication, and healthy boundaries. It helps foster a relationship where one feels safe, seen, and understood.”
Relationships and attachment are dynamic, she adds, stating that there will be challenges and hurdles along the way, but conveying our affection through words, acts of service, or spending quality time can build resilience.
“Using words of affirmation or offering gratitude shows that we notice things and care about the person in front of us. It reinforces positive behaviours in the relationship while also making them feel special and valued,” notes Garg.
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Garg informs, “According to John Bowlby’s Attachment Theory, infants rely on their caregivers in times of distress or uncertainty. This bond formed in childhood also drives their interpersonal relationships later in life, social adjustment, ability to communicate or ask for help, and their self-esteem.”
A healthy relationship where an individual feels safe and secure can positively impact their mental health and emotional wellbeing. “It can serve as a reminder that one is cared for, competent, and lovable. It helps build stability and empowers one to love themselves by changing how we look at ourselves,” she affirms.
In a long-term relationship, Garg observes that communication plays a key role in building a secure and healthy relationship. “We as individuals often change and grow; accepting the dynamic nature of a relationship and feeling secure enough to communicate our expectations, likes, and dislikes strengthens the bond. While it is important to be open with one another, it is also essential to maintain a balance, respect each other’s boundaries, and be mindful of our words, tone, and body language.”
She explains that this involves “Recognise when communication is difficult and try to work on how to alter some things to make space for healthier communication. Communication does not always have to be verbal, it can also be in the form of physical closeness, emotional intimacy, acts of service, spending time together. Our attachment systems also change and evolve, healthy communication can guide us on how to grow and improve.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.