‘Lot of us are daddy’s girls’: Raveena Tandon on the role fathers play in raising confident daughters

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The role of parents in shaping a child’s confidence and independence has long been discussed, but actor Raveena Tandon once highlighted the often-underestimated influence of fathers on their daughters’ success.
Speaking about the importance of support from progressive male figures in a girl’s upbringing in an old interview with The Pink Table, she said, “I do believe that behind every successful, progressive daughter, there’s a very progressive father. He gives her those feet to stand on and those wings to fly and says, go take it.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Acknowledging the strength of mothers, Raveena added, “Yes, there are very, very strong mums as well. But, considering the fact that a lot of us here are daddy’s girls…” Her comments open up a deeper conversation about how paternal support can shape a daughter’s ambition, resilience, and sense of freedom.
Gurleen Baruah, existential psychotherapist at That Culture Thing, tells indianexpress.com, “ The presence of a supportive, progressive father becomes one of the earliest mirrors through which a daughter learns to exist with dignity. When a father relates to his daughter not as an extension of his pride or societal expectations, but as a free, thinking being, he helps build a core sense of self that is rooted in autonomy rather than approval. This quiet, foundational trust — the assurance that she is allowed to choose, to err, to aspire — plants the seeds for true confidence, not performative confidence.”
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Career aspirations and the ability to defy gender norms emerge as natural expressions of this inner freedom, she adds. It is not merely about achieving success; it is about moving through the world with the deep, lived knowledge that her existence does not need to be justified.
While maternal influence nourishes a daughter’s early emotional world, a father’s encouragement leaves a different kind of imprint — it shapes how she believes she is allowed to exist beyond the family. “A father’s role is not only in how he fathers, but in how he partners: when a daughter witnesses her father treat her mother with respect, equality, and emotional presence, it quietly teaches her what to expect and demand from the world. His regard for the mother becomes a template for how she sees her own worth — not something to be negotiated, but something intrinsic,” explains Baruah.
The expert adds that the father’s words of encouragement matter, but his everyday actions matter even more. A daughter internalises the emotional climate she grows up in: whether women’s voices are heard, whether disagreements are met with dignity, whether tenderness is strength rather than weakness. Baruah states, “In this way, a father’s belief in his daughter — modeled not just through praise, but through the relationships she observes — builds a core self that knows how to stand, speak, and belong without apology.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.