‘Lot of us are daddy’s girls’: Raveena Tandon on the role fathers play in raising confident daughters

The role of parents in shaping a child’s confidence and independence has long been discussed, but actor Raveena Tandon once highlighted the often-underestimated influence of fathers on their daughters’ success.

Speaking about the importance of support from progressive male figures in a girl’s upbringing in an old interview with The Pink Table, she said, “I do believe that behind every successful, progressive daughter, there’s a very progressive father. He gives her those feet to stand on and those wings to fly and says, go take it.”

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