Ranveer vs Wild: Actor recalls seeing wife Deepika for the first time, says ‘time had slowed down’

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s love story has been no less than a fantasy. The much-loved celebrity couple has time and again shared tales of love back from their courtship days.

The lovebirds kept their relationship under wraps for six long years, but hints were dropped intermittently when Ranveer would reveal his lover-boy side and talk about Deepika’s allure on public platforms.

The 37-year-old actor was recently seen on Netflix’s Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, wherein he brought out his tough side, whilst searching for Serbica Ramonda, a rare flower in Serbia, to present to Deepika as his token of love.

Netflix India recently took to Instagram to share a part of the entire video, in which the Gully Boy actor candidly shared the story of the first time he saw Deepika in 2012.

He revealed meeting her during the first reading for the movie Ram-Leela. “I remember sitting at the lunch table (at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house), ready for the reading and I know Deepika is going to come so I’m already excited about it,” Ranveer said.

Calling the Gehraiyaan actor “an absolute vision in white”, he described her enchanting effect on him. “I’ll never forget, the doorbell rang and these big wooden doors opened, and she was wearing all-white. The breeze blew just at that time and she walks through the doors with her hair all flying.”

He also said, “It was almost like time had slowed down… That was it for me”, professing his love at first “spectacular” sight.

“Deepika and I were like absolute fire together. The sparks were flying almost instantaneously. As it was happening, I knew, maybe six months into our relationship, that she’s the one for me,” Ranveer added.

The two tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding held at Lake Como in Italy.

