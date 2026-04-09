‘He would fly back for just 3 days’: How Ranveer Singh balanced shooting for Dhurandhar 2 with Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy

Balancing professional responsibilities with major life transitions can be very demanding, not just physically but also emotionally. For many working individuals, family phases like pregnancy often coincide with peak career pressures, forcing them to constantly shift between the roles of partner, caregiver, and professional without compromising on any front. Actor Abhay Arora, who recently played the role of Yasir in Dhurandhar 2, shared an example of this kind of balancing act, describing how his co-star Ranveer Singh managed his time during a demanding film schedule while staying present for Deepika Padukone, who was pregnant at the time.

Speaking about the experience in an interview with Mirchi Plus, he said, “Ranveer would try his best to get days off between shooting, even if it was just three or four days, so he could fly back to his wife and take care of his family. The way Ranveer takes care of his family is wonderful.” His comments highlight the effort required to maintain emotional connection and support during physically distant, high-pressure work commitments.