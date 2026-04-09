‘He would fly back for just 3 days’: How Ranveer Singh balanced shooting for Dhurandhar 2 with Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy

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Balancing professional responsibilities with major life transitions can be very demanding, not just physically but also emotionally. For many working individuals, family phases like pregnancy often coincide with peak career pressures, forcing them to constantly shift between the roles of partner, caregiver, and professional without compromising on any front. Actor Abhay Arora, who recently played the role of Yasir in Dhurandhar 2, shared an example of this kind of balancing act, describing how his co-star Ranveer Singh managed his time during a demanding film schedule while staying present for Deepika Padukone, who was pregnant at the time.
Speaking about the experience in an interview with Mirchi Plus, he said, “Ranveer would try his best to get days off between shooting, even if it was just three or four days, so he could fly back to his wife and take care of his family. The way Ranveer takes care of his family is wonderful.” His comments highlight the effort required to maintain emotional connection and support during physically distant, high-pressure work commitments.
Such situations are not uncommon. Many people today find themselves juggling intense workloads alongside personal responsibilities that require emotional availability, consistency, and care. While some manage to strike a balance, others may struggle with stress, guilt, or burnout as they try to meet competing expectations.
Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Balancing a demanding job with supporting a partner during pregnancy is psychologically exhausting. People often experience ongoing mental tension because both work and home demand full attention, yet neither allows for partial presence. At work, there are deadlines, meetings, and expectations pulling focus, while at home, the partner’s emotional shifts, health concerns, and practical needs require constant vigilance.”
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The challenge is not just about time management but also about emotional bandwidth. Raj notes, “Many feel anxious, irritable, or persistently insufficient. In India, cultural expectations make this strain stronger. Men are expected to provide and remain emotionally available simultaneously, while society idealises a partner who manages everything effortlessly. This can lead to stress where individuals feel they are letting everyone down despite giving their best.”
Maintaining emotional connection under demanding work requires consistent effort. “Daily rituals such as short messages, voice notes, or calls create continuity and presence. Participating in key life moments virtually, such as medical appointments or milestone celebrations, helps partners feel included,” explains Raj.
Planning dedicated time upon return ensures the relationship receives focused attention. Support from family or close friends can ease practical burdens while reinforcing emotional security. “Most importantly, emotional attunement through listening, validating feelings, and expressing appreciation ensures that physical absence does not translate into emotional distance. Consistency, intention, and empathy help sustain a strong partnership under pressure,” conclude Raj.