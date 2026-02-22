Rani Mukerji admits struggling with compliments from kids: ‘I get full red and start blushing’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
The world can shower compliments at her feet, but the praise that comes from her daughter stays in Rani Mukerji’s heart for days to come. During a recent conversation, the Mardaani 3 actor opened up about feeling shy when receiving compliments from kids.
“My daughter tells me, ‘Mumma, you are looking like a young girl’. And I’m like, ‘Really? Thank you’,” Rani Mukerji told Just Too Filmy, further adding, “Her friends have also slowly started seeing my work, so when they compliment me, or when their mothers send me videos of them getting excited seeing me on screen — I get full red and start blushing. Because I’m Adira’s mumma to them. I always consider myself Adira’s mom.”
Deepti Chandy, Therapist & COO at Anna Chandy & Associates, explained that both cultural and psychological factors are at play. In many cultures, humility is considered a virtue. “We are often made to believe that openly accepting compliments may make us appear arrogant, proud, or self-important. As a result, deflecting praise can feel more socially acceptable than receiving it,” she said.
On a psychological level, discomfort with compliments is often linked to one’s internal self-image. Chandy said that if a person struggles with feelings of inadequacy or has a highly self-critical inner dialogue, they tend to focus more on their perceived flaws than their strengths. “When someone offers a compliment that contradicts this internal narrative, it creates a sense of dissonance,” she shared, adding that the praise does not align with how they see themselves, and this mismatch makes it difficult to internalise or believe the appreciation being expressed.
View this post on Instagram
According to Chandy, the first step is developing awareness of the discomfort itself. Often, when we receive a compliment, we experience a subtle bodily reaction – perhaps a tightening, awkwardness, or an immediate urge to dismiss it. “Learning to pause and tolerate that discomfort, instead of automatically deflecting the compliment, is an important practice,” said the expert. Simply saying “thank you” can be a powerful first step, even if it feels unfamiliar.
And if the discomfort is rooted in a deeply critical or negative self-image, she suggested that it may be helpful to explore this further – sometimes with the support of a therapist. “Working through issues of inadequacy and self-worth can gradually allow a person to receive appreciation more comfortably and authentically,” she said.
Ultimately, accepting a compliment is not about becoming self-important. It is about developing a more balanced, compassionate relationship with oneself.
The AI boom in Silicon Valley has led to a shift in how people handle finances in relationships. Prenuptial agreements are becoming more prevalent as high-earning individuals seek financial protection. The possibility of equity fluctuations has caused pay gaps between partners, but some couples are finding ways to navigate this, such as Kami Rieck and Akash Samant.