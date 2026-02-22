Rani Mukerji admits struggling with compliments from kids: ‘I get full red and start blushing’

The world can shower compliments at her feet, but the praise that comes from her daughter stays in Rani Mukerji’s heart for days to come. During a recent conversation, the Mardaani 3 actor opened up about feeling shy when receiving compliments from kids.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“My daughter tells me, ‘Mumma, you are looking like a young girl’. And I’m like, ‘Really? Thank you’,” Rani Mukerji told Just Too Filmy, further adding, “Her friends have also slowly started seeing my work, so when they compliment me, or when their mothers send me videos of them getting excited seeing me on screen — I get full red and start blushing. Because I’m Adira’s mumma to them. I always consider myself Adira’s mom.”