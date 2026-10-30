Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt with three lions nearby: ‘Meri sherni mere aage khadi thi’

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love story has won many hearts online, and recently, the Ramayana actor revisited his proposal while promoting his latest release on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Recalling how he had arranged the proposal during their trip to Maasai Mara in Kenya, Ranbir shared that he had already tipped their guide and driver and told them to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle.

“I had brought a ring with me, and I wanted to get down on one knee while they took photographs from a distance. Girls love photographs, you know, to post on Instagram, so I thought this was very important for Alia,” he elaborated, adding that three lions were around 100 feet away when he went down on one knee.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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When Bachchan joked, “Par sir ek… proof hona chahiye (But sir, there should be some proof),” Kapoor replied:

“Proof hona chahiye… Nahi angooti toh thi, main ghar se laya laya tha, par sir mahaul aisa tha ki… teen babbar sher is taraf the, kuch 100 feet ki doori par, meri sherni mere aage khadi thi, aur main chuha bankar apne ghutno mein khada tha ki baby will you marry me? So I think that was a very, very… ek jaise ek adbhut experience raha tha meri zindagi ka, I’ll always remember.”

(I did have the ring. I had brought it from home. But, sir, the situation was such that three lions were about 100 feet away. My lioness was standing in front of me, and I was like a mouse, down on one knee, asking her, ‘Baby, will you marry me?’ So, I think that was a very, very extraordinary experience in my life. I’ll always remember it).”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Masai Mara proposal went viral for all the right reasons. (Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Masai Mara proposal went viral for all the right reasons. (Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt’s version of the tale

Back in 2024, Alia Bhatt had shared a skeletal version of the events from her point of view on the seventh season of the chat show, Koffee with Karan. “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a long time, but then there were so many pandemic delays that we decided not to talk about it. We’ll just go with the feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring, and he did it in the most amazing place — Masai Mara.”

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Before saying yes…

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, believes a proposal should ideally be an “expression of a decision the couple has already been moving towards, rather than an attempt to create certainty where there is still doubt”.

From a psychological perspective, she says that healthy relationships are generally built around mutuality, communication, trust, emotional safety, respect for autonomy, shared decision-making and the ability to negotiate differences. “A person may not know exactly when or how their partner will propose, but they should have some understanding of whether marriage is something both partners want and are working towards,” she tells indianexpress.com.

ALSO READ | Why do we propose on one knee?

While you don’t need to have your entire future mapped out, the psychologist concludes by saying that there should be “some sense of ‘I can see myself building a life with you,’ rather than ‘I hope marriage will make me feel more certain about us’.”

“And, very simply, if you cannot genuinely visualise sharing your space, finances, major life decisions and everyday life with this person for the next 30–50 years, that is worth paying attention to,” stresses Khangarot.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.