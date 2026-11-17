Bahubali actor Ramya Krishnan cleared the air on separation rumours with Telugu film director Krishna Vamsi, whom she married in 2003. “100 per cent, we are still married. But we are conveniently and happily living in two different cities. 100 per cent because of the profession. When I started a serial, my son was just growing up. Every 15 days, I would come to Chennai, and every time I left, he would start getting sick. So, mutually, I decided to put him in a school in Chennai. But in the process, it became convenient for both of us. We are better friends now instead of fighting all the time. Maybe that’s why we are still married (laughs),” she told the Raw Talks With Vamshi Kurapati podcast in a rare appearance.

Sharing her thoughts on why “marriage is overrated”, Krishnan continued, “Sometimes, I feel marriage is an overrated process of a relationship. Marriage should happen when it’s needed. Vamsi kept on saying, ‘Why marriage? Let’s live in”. Looking back, sometimes, I feel I should have said yes (laughs). Marriage involves families, so many people around you, and you are answerable to that relationship more than your relationship with that person. I want to say that…my relationship with that person is perfect…it will always be so…marriage is just a word for a relationship which is going a certain way.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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But is marriage really the problem, or the expectations we tend to attach to it?

Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, relationship breakthrough coach, and founder of Kintsugi Radiance Academy, shared that she believes marriage remains one of the most meaningful institutions we have. “But we need to understand the difference between honouring the institution of marriage and becoming trapped by rigid expectations of how it should function. Marriage is much more than two people living together. At its healthiest, it is a conscious commitment to building a life together, navigating challenges, sharing responsibilities and choosing each other even when circumstances become difficult. It also creates something larger than the couple themselves: a family, a sense of belonging and often an extended network of emotional and practical support,” Delnna emphasised.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

We sometimes underestimate the importance of this social framework. “Families, relatives and communities can provide stability, guidance and support during life’s most difficult transitions. Marriage can strengthen these bonds, offering couples a sense that they are not navigating life’s challenges entirely alone. Of course, the same social expectations can become overwhelming when families interfere excessively or couples begin prioritising appearances over their emotional wellbeing. The problem, therefore, isn’t necessarily marriage. It is when the expectations surrounding marriage become more important than the people within it,” she contended.

Marriage should not require either partner to lose their identity. Two people can remain deeply committed while pursuing different careers, interests and responsibilities. In fact, allowing each other room to grow can strengthen mutual respect and reduce resentment, Delnna shared.

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But there is an important psychological distinction here.

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Distance can reduce conflict, but it does not automatically resolve it. “Sometimes, couples argue less because they have developed greater understanding and emotional maturity. At other times, the reduction in conflict simply reflects fewer opportunities for disagreement. If unresolved resentment, emotional avoidance or communication difficulties remain unaddressed, living apart may create temporary peace without necessarily creating deeper intimacy,” Delnna told indianexpress.com.

What truly sustains a marriage is not the absence of disagreements but the ability to navigate them with respect, honesty and emotional responsibility.

For couples who choose to live separately because of professional commitments or family circumstances, the essential questions remain the same: Are both partners comfortable with the arrangement? Are emotional needs being acknowledged? Are responsibilities fairly shared? Do they continue to show up for each other when it matters?

“There is no single living arrangement that guarantees a successful marriage. Marriage, at its best, gives us something profoundly valuable: the freedom to be ourselves within the security of knowing that we are not facing life alone. It offers companionship without requiring the loss of individuality, commitment without demanding constant physical proximity and a sense of belonging that extends beyond two individuals. Perhaps what needs to evolve isn’t the importance we place on marriage, but our understanding of what makes a marriage healthy. Because ultimately, a strong marriage isn’t one where two people are inseparable,” shared Delnna.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.