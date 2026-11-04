Ramayana actor Sai Pallavi reveals checklist for a future partner: ‘He can make mistakes’

Sai Pallavi’s list of qualities for a future partner runs long. While promoting her latest film Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the Tamil actor revealed the traits she is looking for: “First, he must be a good person. He should not be very self-centred. He should be introspective and accountable for his actions. Someone who has some insight about where he is in life. He can make mistakes but should also know how to correct them. Shouldn’t say, ‘she did this, so I did this’.”

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“I’m making a long list, but it’s not like that. Ultimately, he needs to be a good person, and if he knows how to cook, that would be great,” Pallavi further added.

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As a senior psychologist at Mpower Aditya Birla Education Trust, Shruti Padhye says that one theme that consistently emerges in her therapy sessions is the choices we make in relationships, especially one that often carries the most psychological weight: choosing a life partner. According to her, here’s what actually matters:

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Emotional maturity

Padhye believes what truly helps a relationship sustain over time is emotional maturity and emotional compatibility.

“It is easier to give in to the chemistry which could come in the form of physical attraction and much more difficult to gauge someone’s emotional capabilities. Ask yourself, ‘Can this person own up to their actions, offer a sincere apology, and handle conflicts without resorting to blame or avoidance?’ and then decide.”

Shared values

Padhye says that we often focus on shared interests, but the shared values are what really matter. “Many people settle in relationships because they are scared that time is slipping away or that being alone is worse than being in a mismatched partnership. But as any therapist will tell you, being in the wrong relationship can feel lonelier than being single,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, choosing a life partner goes beyond finding someone perfect. Padhye believes it is about picking someone with whom your wounds can heal rather than deepen, someone who truly sees you and stands by your side as you both grow.

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“Remember, love is not a static goal, but a dynamic journey that requires awareness, vulnerability, and emotional responsibility from both partners”, she concludes.