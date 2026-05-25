‘Upasana was always occupied’: Expert on Ram Charan overcoming post-lockdown demotivation

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted routines, relationships, and emotional well-being for millions across the world. Actor Ram Charan recently reflected on experiencing a similar emotional phase during the lockdown period during a conversation with director Buchi Babu Sana. Speaking candidly about that period, Ram Charan shared, “During the COVID time, everyone was hit mentally, health-wise and financially. It hit me, too. We were all in a confused state. Fifty per cent of RRR was done by the time the break happened. I was at my peak physically, and suddenly the film stopped. I used to stay in an apartment then. Later, I shifted to this house.”

He also recalled the emotional impact of witnessing widespread suffering around him, saying, “Seeing people pass away like that… I was staying at Upasana’s home. She was constantly attending hospital calls from home. I used to sit alone in my home theatre. She would be beside me physically, but always occupied with something or the other.”

The actor further described how physical proximity did not necessarily translate into emotional connection during that time. “You won’t believe it — during the entire COVID-19 phase, she stayed in one room managing patients while I lived alone in another room for months. That hit me really hard.” Over time, he admitted, the prolonged isolation affected his state of mind. “When you are alone for so many days, your thoughts begin to change. I became mentally low. When things started reopening after COVID, I called Rajamouli sir and told him I wanted to meet him once.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Ram Charan also opened up about struggling with motivation even after restrictions began lifting. “I told him the shoot was starting soon, but I wasn’t getting the energy or motivation to return. I said, ‘It’s such a big film. I’m working with the biggest director. What’s happening to me? Why am I unable to feel motivated?’ According to him, filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli’s response reshaped how he viewed motivation. “He told me, ‘Charan, motivation doesn’t always come from something big.’ What bigger motivation can there be than RRR? Yet even I feel lazy sometimes and don’t feel like going to the gym or shooting. He said, ‘So it’s not like that. The lockdown will end in 20 days. Start small (sic).’”

Sharing the advice further, Ram Charan said, “He said, ‘Find one small task that makes you wake up in the morning. During COVID, there was no work, so I started cleaning my room with the motivation that it should become the cleanest room in Jubilee Hills. Then I moved to the garden. Then the house. Then the farmhouse. Planning construction, improving spaces — these became my small motivations.’” The actor added, “Ever since then, not once have I felt demotivated.”

While Rajamouli’s advice to ‘start small’ worked wonders for the actor, a psychologist notes that this approach is actually rooted in sound behavioural science.

Story continues below this ad

Impact of emotional disconnection on mental health and thought patterns over time

Dr Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and founder of Mandhyan Care, tells indianexpress.com, “I saw many people during the COVID phase say, ‘Everyone who mattered was around me, but I still felt alone.’ Emotional connection is very different from simply sharing space. Whenever meaningful interaction is reduced, the mind slowly starts turning inward for long periods. Thoughts become repetitive and heavier because there is less emotional movement in daily life.”

Routine also plays a bigger psychological role than most people realise. Small things like getting ready, meeting people, travelling, or stepping outside keep the mind connected to purpose and activity. “When such a rhythm disappears, days start to blend into each other. People then start overthinking more and emotionally withdrawing without even noticing it initially. Without emotional engagement and movement in life, people tend to feel emotionally flat and lose their sense of energy over time,” shares Dr Mandhyan.

Why small and achievable daily tasks sometimes work better in rebuilding motivation

Dr Mandhyan observes that when people feel mentally low, large goals can start feeling emotionally distant or exhausting. The brain under stress usually responds better to small achievable actions because they create a sense of movement without overwhelming the nervous system.

She adds that simple tasks like making the bed, going for a walk, replying to one message, or following a routine may appear small externally, but psychologically, they rebuild agency. “In my practice, I explain that motivation does not always come before action. Many times, action comes first, and motivation slowly follows. Small consistent behaviours also create dopamine reinforcement, which helps the brain reconnect with energy and progress.”

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.