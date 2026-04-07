‘We were in a long-distance relationship for…’: Rajpal Yadav’s wife, Radha, recalls her parents’ opposition to their 13-year age gap; an expert weighs in

Relationships that challenge social expectations, whether due to age gaps, cultural differences, or life stages, often come with their own set of complexities. In a recent interaction, Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha Yadav opened up about their journey, which began with a chance meeting in Canada during the shoot of The Hero. Radha told Curly Tales, “I am from Canada. So, he was shooting for the film The Hero there. We met through a common friend. We developed a friendship, and he also came to my home and met my parents. We didn’t know at that time that we would get married. We were then in a long-distance relationship for 10 months. In 2003, I came to India, and we got married.”

However, their relationship was not immediately accepted by Radha’s family, largely due to a 13.5-year age difference. Despite this, the couple went ahead with their decision and have now been married for over two decades. An important aspect of their story is that Radha married young but continued to pursue her education after marriage. Speaking about this, Rajpal said, “I made her complete her education after marriage.” Radha, too, shared how she prioritised her studies, including pursuing interior design courses in London and Dubai after getting married. Their dynamic also reflects everyday adjustments and companionship, with Rajpal sharing, “In the last 23 years, I have only worn clothes that have been bought by Radha,” recalling a light-hearted moment when she shopped for him from the kids’ section because of sizing issues.

Psychological challenges individuals may face when entering a marriage at a young age

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Entering marriage at a young age can pose developmental and emotional challenges because identity formation is still in progress. Individuals may experience role confusion, dependency patterns, or emotional imbalance, especially in age-gap relationships where power dynamics can become uneven. The younger partner may unconsciously adopt a more submissive or approval-seeking role, while the older partner may assume authority, which can impact autonomy and self-esteem. There may also be social isolation or internal conflict if peer experiences differ significantly. Over time, this can lead to cognitive dissonance, unmet emotional needs, or delayed personal growth if not consciously addressed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajpal Naurang Yadav (@rajpalofficial)

How can couples navigate family disapproval or resistance?

Family disapproval can trigger stress, guilt, and emotional dysregulation, often placing the couple in a defensive or “us versus them” mindset, states Gurnani.

“Healthy navigation involves boundary-setting, assertive communication, and emotional differentiation, where individuals separate their choices from family expectations without hostility. Seeking validation solely from the partner can create co-dependency, so maintaining external support systems is crucial. Practising empathy towards family concerns while reinforcing mutual respect within the relationship helps reduce long-term resentment,” says Gurnani.

How can couples maintain a sense of equality, independence, and personal identity over time?

Equality can be maintained through mutual decision-making, open dialogue, and the reinforcement of individual agency. Encouragement should not translate into control; instead, it should support self-efficacy and personal growth.

Both partners must actively cultivate their own identities, interests, and social circles to avoid enmeshment. Regular check-ins about needs, boundaries, and goals help sustain balance. “A psychologically healthy relationship allows both individuals to evolve independently while remaining emotionally connected,” stresses Gurnani.