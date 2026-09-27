Raj Kundra recalls what he thought marrying Shilpa Shetty would be like: ‘It’s a sweet pain’

Marrying a celebrity is not for the weak of heart, thinks Raj Kundra. Speaking with Mukesh Jain on his podcast, the actor shared, “When I married Shilpa, even I thought it was a very glamorous industry. It’ll be relaxing…I have to call her PA and get an appointment to take my wife on a date. Even me.”

Acknowledging the hardships that come with being in the public eye, he further added: “It’s such a busy life; there’s so much work. Wake up early in the morning, especially women, get your makeup done, set your hair, repeat lines and talk to people. It looks glamorous, but it’s that difficult. But she enjoys it. It’s a sweet pain.”

Why a partner’s public appreciation matters

Rutuja Walawalkar, psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, says that appreciation is the single most underrated yet important component of a healthy relationship. “People generally go into relationships with the expectation of love, but the thing that remains constant and necessary even in the latter stages of any relationship is the feeling of being recognised,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Raj Kundra talks about Shilpa Shetty’s hard work and dedication. (Source: Instagram/@theshilpashetty) Raj Kundra talks about Shilpa Shetty’s hard work and dedication. (Source: Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

From a psychological perspective, Walawalkar explains that as people become busier with work, family, and other duties, many start to believe their loved ones know they are thankful for everything they do. Unspoken appreciation becomes invisible labour as people keep on doing and giving without receiving appreciation in return, which eventually leads to feelings of neglect,” she elaborates.

However, publicly expressed appreciation adds some extra emotional meaning to this feeling. “This is not an attempt to show others that you are in a relationship or to receive approval from anyone else. On the contrary, it is a sign of respect. It shows your partner that you are proud of what you are doing, and not ashamed of expressing it to everyone,” she further elaborates.

Walawalkar reiterates that the most important thing about Kundra’s comment is the fact that he publicly acknowledged his wife for working hard despite living a so-called fancy and glamorous life. She also highlights that appreciation has a positive cycle effect in relationships.

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“Once someone is recognised, it becomes easier to motivate him to keep on showing his emotional investment in the relationship. The act of being grateful may trigger similar actions in return, creating a setting where both parties feel recognised rather than criticised and unappreciated. The little things end up forming the emotional bond in the relationship,” she stresses.

In general, Walawalkar says healthy relationships are built not only on romantic gestures but on everyday recognition and appreciation of what your partner does for you. “A simple thank you, complimenting your partner and recognising the efforts they make in front of others can have a big effect on psychology,” the psychologist concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.