‘I didn’t have any romance with my student’: R Madhavan reveals how he met wife Sarita in Kolhapur and the one rule he followed; expert on ethical boundaries one must maintain

Long before becoming a well-known name in cinema, actor R Madhavan was teaching public speaking and communication skills in Kolhapur. It was there, inside a classroom, that he first met his future wife, Sarita Birje Madhavan. In a recent interaction with Mashable India alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh, he revisited those early days and explained how the meeting came about. “I was in Kolhapur. She used to be my student.”

Almost immediately, Neil expressed his surprise: “Really? You and bhabhi met like that? What are you saying? How cool.”

Madhavan continued, “Yes, she was there. She had come to Kolhapur to meet her cousin. The cousin who used to come to my classes because I was teaching public speaking and communication skills. She got irritated and asked where her cousin was going for 3-4 hours to study, when she came for a holiday. So, one day, she decided to accompany her to my classes and found my teaching interesting.” At the time, their interaction remained strictly professional.