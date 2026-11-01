‘Your mother-in-law is a tyrant’: R Madhavan calls outdated relationship advice wrong

Ahead of the release of his film Aap Jaisa Koi, R Madhavan opened up about how he navigates love, patriarchy, and discovers his self-worth. In conversation with The Quint, Madhavan recalled the worst piece of relationship advice he has ever heard: “That your in-laws and you are not supposed to be best of friends. You have to be careful, and your mother-in-law is a tyrant. I’ve had the most wonderful in-laws in my life.” That advice is overrated and wrong, he added.

Clinical psychologist Dr Rimpa Sarkar shared that advice like this is often passed on as caution, but it can be harmful when accepted as universal truth. “In a culture like ours, where families are deeply interwoven into daily life and marriage is often a bond between two families—not just two individuals- this kind of mindset can create unnecessary emotional distance, tension, or defensiveness from the very beginning,” she highlighted.