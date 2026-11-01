‘Your mother-in-law is a tyrant’: R Madhavan calls outdated relationship advice wrong

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Ahead of the release of his film Aap Jaisa Koi, R Madhavan opened up about how he navigates love, patriarchy, and discovers his self-worth. In conversation with The Quint, Madhavan recalled the worst piece of relationship advice he has ever heard: “That your in-laws and you are not supposed to be best of friends. You have to be careful, and your mother-in-law is a tyrant. I’ve had the most wonderful in-laws in my life.” That advice is overrated and wrong, he added.
Clinical psychologist Dr Rimpa Sarkar shared that advice like this is often passed on as caution, but it can be harmful when accepted as universal truth. “In a culture like ours, where families are deeply interwoven into daily life and marriage is often a bond between two families—not just two individuals- this kind of mindset can create unnecessary emotional distance, tension, or defensiveness from the very beginning,” she highlighted.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
From a psychological perspective, approaching any relationship with preconditioned mistrust can lead to strained communication, over-interpretation of actions, and avoidance, especially with in-laws, where clear boundaries and mutual understanding are essential, said Dr Sarkar, adding that it also places the partner in a difficult emotional position, feeling the need to constantly navigate between the spouse and their parents.
How can you strengthen your bond with your in-laws?
According to her, building a warm, respectful relationship with in-laws can positively reinforce the marriage by:
* Providing a supportive, harmonious extended family environment
* Easing everyday dynamics and reducing emotional strain on the couple
* Creating space for empathy, shared responsibility, and a sense of belonging
Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist and executive director at Cadabams Hospitals, told indianexpress.com, “Creating a welcoming and supportive environment for a new family member requires empathy, open communication, and mutual respect. Families can start by acknowledging that the daughter or son-in-law is adjusting to a new home, traditions, and relationships. Encouraging open discussions about expectations without imposing rigid roles can help ease this transition.”
A sense of belonging is built when the family includes the new member in decision-making, respects her individuality, and provides emotional support rather than immediate expectations of conformity. “Small gestures like involving her in family traditions at her comfort level and encouraging her to maintain her own interests and identity can create a nurturing environment,” Cadabam noted.
“It’s unrealistic to expect every in-law relationship to be ideal, but entering it with openness instead of guardedness can significantly shift the experience. A thoughtful, mature approach allows the relationship to grow organically, and in many cases, a bond of genuine trust and care can form, even a friendship-like bond, with in-laws,” said Dr Sarkar.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.