‘No family time or couple time’: Pulkit Samrat reveals why he and Kriti Kharbanda skipped their honeymoon

Actor Pulkit Samrat recently opened up about the realities of balancing marriage and demanding work schedules, offering a glimpse into how professional commitments can shape personal relationships. In an interview, he spoke about the adjustments he and his wife, Kriti Kharbanda, have had to make shortly after their wedding.

Reflecting on this, Pulkit said, “One of the big sacrifices I have made is not going on my honeymoon. You know, Kriti was busy preparing for Rana Naidu with Karan (Anshuman). She was on set three days after our wedding. Once Rana Naidu got done, I was on set with Karan again, for Glory.” He further added, “As Glory is releasing on May 1, I have put a disclaimer. I won’t be available for 15 days (sic).”

He also spoke about how such choices don’t just affect couples but extend to the wider family. Mentioning his father, Sunil Samrat, Pulkit acknowledged the emotional toll of constantly being tied to work. “The sacrifices are much more from the family than from us. We are still being run by passion. We are being fuelled by passion. So, we are engrossed in it, but people who really care for us and love us get the short end of the stick. These people are wondering about our day, but they don’t get the opportunity to ask us. It is also because we are not reaching back home. Once we reach home, they are sleeping. We leave home before they wake up. There is no family time or couple time. There is a lot of sacrifice from the family side. I am happy that we have made a good thing, so the sacrifice is worth it,” he told Filmfare.

So, how can couples navigate the early phase of marriage when demanding work schedules limit time together?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “In the early phase of marriage, limited time together due to demanding work schedules can create emotional strain, not necessarily because of reduced contact, but due to unmet expectations. Couples often carry an idealised image of this phase, so it’s important to gently reframe it.”

From a psychological lens, she mentions that consistency matters more than duration. Delays in milestones like honeymoons can trigger disappointment, but reframing them as future opportunities rather than losses helps reduce pressure. Khangarot stresses, “What sustains a relationship isn’t grand gestures alone, but emotional responsiveness — feeling understood and prioritised even in brief interactions. Couples who adapt early to such realities tend to build stronger, more resilient bonds over time.”

Practical strategies working professionals can adopt to stay connected

Maintaining connection despite long and conflicting work schedules depends on intentional effort rather than just the amount of time spent together. Khangarot states that couples and families benefit from creating small but consistent rituals — like a daily check-in, sharing one meal, or unwinding together briefly at night—which provide emotional stability.

Proactive communication is equally important. Discussing schedules, setting expectations for busy periods, and expressing appreciation can prevent misunderstandings and feelings of neglect. Even during hectic days, using in-between moments — such as a quick call or a thoughtful message — helps maintain emotional continuity.

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“Equally crucial is the quality of presence. Being fully attentive, even for a short time, fosters a sense of being valued and understood. Lastly, scheduling dedicated personal time and treating it as non-negotiable reinforces the importance of relationships. Over time, these small, consistent efforts build trust, emotional security, and resilience within the relationship despite external pressures,” concludes Khangarot.