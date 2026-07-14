‘Opposites may attract, but…’: 5 daily habits of couples with lasting relationships

What makes some relationships feel effortless, while others constantly seem to struggle? Psychologist Mark Travers, PhD, believes the answer lies not in grand romantic gestures but in the subtle similarities that shape daily connection. In a recent piece published on CNBC, he revealed that “people in the happiest relationships have 5 things in common with their partner.”

According to Travers, the first is “a shared sense of humour.” He explains, “You don’t need to have the same favourite comedian or comedy movie to share a sense of humour. What matters is that you laugh together — and regularly.” He adds that healthy couples “usually find the same kinds of things funny in everyday life,” using humour to “turn frustrating moments into something manageable” and to “build a shared bank of inside jokes and references.”

The second trait is “similar communication styles.” Travers notes that “the healthiest couples tend to approach hard conversations in sync.” Whether it’s talking things through immediately or taking space to cool off, “what matters is that both partners are on the same page,” he says. This alignment prevents one person from feeling “caught off guard or ignored,” helping both partners trust that the other won’t disappear when things get tough.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The third key is “aligned social needs.” As Travers explains, “Healthy couples are in sync when it comes to how much social interaction feels right.” They rarely argue over whether to go out or stay in, because they understand each other’s limits and energy levels. “When they do want different things,” he adds, “they handle it without guilt or frustration… There’s no dragging each other along, no passive-aggressive comments, no punishment for needing different things.”

He also highlights two deeper, often overlooked factors: “curiosity about arts and culture” and “interest in each other.” According to Travers, happy couples value exploring together, whether that’s a concert, a new restaurant, or a movie, and remain “curious about each other’s opinions.”

As Travers puts it, “Opposites may attract, but shared values and curiosity are what help a relationship last.”

Story continues below this ad

How shared laughter or playfulness affects emotional bonding

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Couples who laugh together frequently experience higher relationship satisfaction because laughter reduces stress and creates a sense of ‘we-ness.’ Research also suggests that playful interaction improves emotional attunement, helping partners recover from conflict more quickly. Over time, shared humour becomes a coping mechanism that enhances resilience, allowing couples to navigate challenges with warmth instead of hostility.”

Bridging gaps without constant conflict or resentment

Gurnani says, “Differences in communication and social needs are common, and the key lies in emotional regulation and adaptive empathy. When one partner is more expressive or extroverted, and the other more reserved, awareness and adjustment become crucial.”

The goal isn’t to change each other but to develop a communication rhythm — what psychologists call “interactional synchrony.” Techniques such as reflective listening, validating emotions, and setting boundaries for social engagement help bridge these gaps.

Consciously keeping curiosity alive over the years

Couples can engage in self-expanding activities together, Gurnani mentions, experiences that promote growth, learning, or creativity.

Story continues below this ad

“Whether exploring a new cuisine, attending a concert, or having meaningful conversations, these activities reignite cognitive and emotional stimulation. Practising ‘active constructive responding,’ in which partners show genuine enthusiasm for each other’s interests, strengthens the emotional bond,” concludes the expert.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.