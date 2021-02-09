Priyanka Raina on the need to love and respect oneself

While one should be willing to go with the flow, it is equally important to set goals and work towards achieving them. One such priority in your list of goals should be your own self and happiness.

Taking to Instagram, entrepreneur Priyanka Raina shared how she makes it a point to “prioritise herself”.

“Yup, that’s me! Pretty much me, busy introspecting and setting my priorities right these days. After all, the very thing first thing is to love yourself and respect yourself. Your true self,” Priyanka, who is married to cricketer Suresh Raina, wrote alongside a selfie of hers.

“Isn’t it an achievement that nothing in life, including everything you have been put through, can change the goodness in you? Be good! Be kind! Be compassionate! That’s the least you can do for the world!” she added.

The mother of two has been active in supporting various initiatives, apart from being the founder and director of Gracia Raina Foundation which works for underprivileged women’s reproductive healthcare needs.

Priyanka is also quite active on social media and often shares pictures with her family, her fitness routine, and more!

