Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome baby via surrogacy: A timeline of their relationship

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently announced that she and singer-husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby through surrogacy. Sharing a note on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

Seeking privacy, the couple added, “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The couple’s love story is nothing short of a dreamy affair. The global icon and the famous singer first interacted via Twitter in 2016. Nick slid into the Quantico star DM with a casual message.

“I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” Jonas told Vogue. To which, Priyanka replied, “My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me?”

And there began the beautiful story of the much-loved duo. While the two continued to interact over texts, it wasn’t until the Vanity Fairs Oscars after-party that they first met in 2017. At the party, the singer got down on one knee in front of the actor and proclaimed his admiration for her saying, “You are real. Where have you been all my life?”

After the party, the couple hung out a few times before attending the Met Gala together that year. Nick also met Priyanka’s mother Madhu at her apartment a week before the event.

There continued the never-ending series of dating rumours floating around the couple because of their numerous appearances together. Finally, in June 2018, Nick made the relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of Priyanka on his story with the caption, “Her” with a heart-eye emoji.

On Priyanka’s 36th birthday, the couple exchanged rings when Nick got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Reportedly, Nick had shut down a Tiffany store in order to buy a ring for the actor. Making their engagement official on Instagram, Nick posted an adorable photo of the couple and wrote, “Future Mrs Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Finally, the couple tied the knot in a grand three-day wedding celebration consisting of both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in December 2018. Priyanka and Nick looked breathtaking in traditional designer attires as they sealed the deal for life.

Recently, in a Vanity Fair interview this January, Priyanka had said, “They (kids) are a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” When Priyanka was asked if she would slow down on the career front after embracing motherhood, she said, “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.”

Earlier, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, she had expressed her desire to have kids eventually. “You know, you want to make God laugh and tell her your plans and I am not the one who makes those plans, but yes absolutely, whenever it’s the right time, it’s something that we definitely want.”

As the couple welcomes their first child together, we couldn’t help but wait to witness the amazing parenthood journey of the couple.

