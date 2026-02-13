‘If people want to wait for it to implode…’: Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on ‘hurtful’ conspiracy theories about her marriage with Nick Jonas; expert on the impact

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently addressed the incessant speculation about her marriage to Nick Jonas, responding to what she described as persistent “conspiracy theories.” She said that if “people want to keep waiting” for their marriage to “implode, that’s their choice,” adding that she is unsure what about their relationship may have “rubbed people the wrong way.”

Reflecting on the scrutiny, she shared, “We’re eight years in. If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it. I don’t know what it was about us that rubbed people the wrong way. I think there was an intercultural nature to it — different countries, different religions, and an age gap. It was very hurtful. And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now (sic).”

She also spoke about the early days of their relationship and the qualities she values in her partner: “We got married really quickly, within six months of meeting. When I first married him. I didn’t know if it was even real. This is part of him. Because I was like this is crazy. This is put on. But Nick has this absolute sincerity. It inspires me every day in a profession that requires you to pivot and become whatever you need to put on. He’s constantly sincere. His whole day, whatever the conversation is, he is sincere. He started working when he was really young. His parents are the most wonderful, levelheaded, absolute saints, so I can see where it comes from. But it’s such a disarming quality about him (sic),” she told Variety.

Priyanka and Nick married in 2018 in Rajasthan when she was 36, and he was 26, holding both a traditional Christian ceremony and a Hindu wedding. They later welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022.

But how can constant gossip, speculation or judgement from others affect a couple’s emotional health?

Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “Constant gossip and judgement slowly eat into a couple’s emotional space. At first, you might brush it off, but over time, it makes partners second-guess themselves, over-explain every action, or avoid sharing feelings to dodge criticism. Conversations become careful, defensive, even rehearsed. Emotionally, it can bring anxiety, irritation, or a quiet resentment.”

He suggests that the way to handle this isn’t denial — it’s creating your own safe zone. “Couples can have daily check-ins where nothing outside matters, laugh at absurd rumours together, and set firm boundaries about family or social commentary. Even small acts, like muting social media for a few days or deciding together how to respond to gossip, help,” he states.

Differences in culture, religion, age or background

Couples can feel pulled in different directions, Raj notes, trying to satisfy expectations while staying true to themselves. Building resilience is about alignment — understanding each other’s values, talking openly about what hurts, and deciding together which opinions to engage with. “Humour and small acts of solidarity help, like defending a quirky tradition together or quietly agreeing on boundaries with relatives. Over time, couples develop a sense of shared strength, where it’s ‘us versus the outside noise,’ not ‘us versus each other’,” he explains.

Role of sincerity, trust and mutual support

Trust and sincerity are anchors when eyes are always watching. Raj says that if partners believe in each other, rumours and judgment lose power. Mutual support isn’t grand gestures — it’s showing up in small ways, listening without rolling eyes, validating feelings, and making tea when one is exhausted.

“Everyday couples cultivate these by being open, acknowledging vulnerability, and protecting private spaces where neither feels judged. Celebrating little wins and being consistent in care make partners feel safe. When trust and support are real, external scrutiny can’t shake the bond — they have each other, and that’s stronger than gossip,” concludes Raj.