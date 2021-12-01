‘We prioritise each other in everything, know each other’s hearts’: Priyanka Chopra on making long-distance relationship work

Priyanka Chopra may be extremely vocal on many fronts but is equally “guarded” about her private life.

“Because I started when I was 17, I think I built a guard. I was very clear about what I would speak about and what I wouldn’t. I have been extremely guarded about my life,” she stressed.

However, when he 39-year-old recently appeared on InStyle’s Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast, she shared details about how she and husband Nick Jonas manage to make time for each other.

“We know each other’s hearts and we prioritise each other in everything that we do. We’ve had individual careers and we’re both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives because we’re always partners and assets,” said Priyanka, who recently made a bold appearance with her singer husband at The Fashion Awards 2021.

“We’ll have an opinion on each other’s things, we’ll be each other champions but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we’ve built our careers by ourselves for such a long time,” she added.

Revealing how Nick manages to surprise her with sweet gestures like travelling to meet her “just to have dinner with me and fly back”, the actor said that’s what keeps their bond strong.

“I think at the same time, it’s very important to keep a check on another person’s heart and how they’re feeling. And I have to say, my husband’s amazing at doing that. Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything — come in for even, like a day — just to have dinner with me and fly back. Stuff like that, you just have to prioritise each other and then everything feels right,” she mentioned.

The Quantico actor has revealed how it was tough to stay away from family amid the pandemic.

“This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family,” she told Brown. “Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America while I was in the U.K. It just was so much uncertainty and that, to me, was terrifying of not being able to just get on a flight and travel, just in case something went wrong or something happened. But thankfully, you know, everyone was okay,” she shared.

