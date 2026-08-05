Priyanka Chopra on letting go of control: ‘It has to go my way’

Planning and working hard are often celebrated as the keys to success. Yet many people feel frustrated when life refuses to unfold according to plan. Actor Priyanka Chopra recently reflected on this idea during an appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, suggesting that constantly trying to control every outcome may be more exhausting than helpful.

She said, “When you are holding onto something really tight, you are exhausting your muscles, so tiring, and that’s people who like to control, or it has to go my way. As soon as I recognised the ease of letting the universe kind of push you in the direction you are meant to go, and within that, of course, work hard every day to achieve your goals through the day, but it is okay if once in a while, it does not turn out to be the way you thought it should be because you might end up with what you need, instead of what you wanted.” Her comments raise an interesting question: is there psychological value in loosening our grip on outcomes without becoming passive or giving up on our ambitions?