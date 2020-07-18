Here’s what we learned from Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram account; take a look

From petting dogs to believe in holding on to hope, here’s why Chopra’s Instagram has some much-needed insights. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) From petting dogs to believe in holding on to hope, here’s why Chopra’s Instagram has some much-needed insights. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Priyanka Chopra is as versatile as someone can get. From playing the role of the supermodel in the film Fashion to playing the role of Aisha Chaudhary, an extraordinary girl in the film The Sky Is Pink, she has done it all. A careful look through her Instagram and you will find cute pictures of her and her husband Nick Jonas along with pictures of their pets Gino and Diana. But, what captures our attention are the little snippets of motivating thoughts and how the actor keeps her mode alive with a hint of lip tint, frequently referring to “cherry lip” on her posts.

It’s time we start taking our zoom meeting calls as seriously as Priyanka! Did you put enough effort to dress as serious and chic as Chopra/ Here the actor sports a light pink corset underneath her pantsuit with casual sliders. As casual as a zoom call meeting sounds, it is serious. Take your cues to ace them with good dressing!

There’s nothing like sunshine that can lift up your mood and Priyanka is right when she says, “A cherry lip and sunshine…❤️…maybe even an earring…I’m feeling adventurous 😊” If you are feeling down, add a hint of colour to your lips, take a walk (with your masks on of course!) or simply don your favourite pair of earrings and you will no more feel gloomy!

There’s nothing like spending time with your pets, it is almost like hugging or cuddling them or even seeing them just melts your worries away! If you have been keeping busy and haven’t gotten the time to spend some quality time with your pets, now is the time! They need you as much as you need them.

Priyanka Chopra’s caption: “There is always a light at the end of the tunnel… Hang in there world…😘” needed to be recalled after each passing day. With uncertainty around, our mental health is at stake but always believe this shall too pass. Just like Priyanka mentions, hang in there! There’s always a new day

