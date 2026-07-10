How severe anxiety affected Prince Narula’s health and marriage with Yuvika Chaudhary

Severe anxiety can take a toll on physical health, relationships, work and day-to-day functioning, yet many people struggle to recognise when their symptoms require professional help. On Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s chat show Double Date, Prince Narula spoke candidly about one of the most difficult periods of his life, describing how anxiety affected both his health and his marriage to Yuvika Chaudhary.

Reflecting on that phase, Prince said, “There was a time when I was taking 18 tablets a day. I had palpitations, night fear, weight gain, and several medical problems. It was one of the toughest phases of my life. Music helped me a lot. It gave me peace when I was struggling.” Speaking about his wife’s support, he added, “She stood by me when things were really difficult.” Prince also revealed how the emotional strain affected their relationship, saying, “Neither Yuvika was wrong, nor was I. We were both not in the right headspace.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

According to him, becoming parents marked a turning point. “After having a baby, life has completely changed. Now we don’t even fight with each other. And even if we do, it gets resolved just by looking at our daughter,” he shared. Addressing rumours about their marriage, Prince clarified, “When I posted that vlog, people misunderstood what I meant. It was a phase when I was under a lot of pressure. During Yuvika’s pregnancy, there came a time when I was trying to manage several things at once. I was getting our house built, handling work, and dealing with many responsibilities. I wanted the baby to come into our new home. At that time, I asked Yuvika to move to her mother’s house temporarily to avoid dust allergies. During that period, I said in a vlog that ‘we don’t live together anymore.’ What I meant was that she was staying at her home and I was staying at mine. People assumed that we were no longer together, but we were only not together distance-wise.”

His experience raises broader questions about how anxiety can influence relationships, communication and family life. We asked an expert.

Recognising when anxiety needs professional help

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Severe anxiety is more than everyday stress. While stress is a normal response to challenging situations and usually improves once the situation passes, an anxiety disorder is characterised by persistent, excessive worry or fear that is difficult to control and begins to interfere with daily life. Symptoms may include palpitations, disturbed sleep, restlessness, difficulty concentrating, muscle tension, changes in appetite or weight, and avoidance of situations due to overwhelming fear.”

Warning signs that should never be ignored include anxiety lasting for several weeks or months, frequent panic attacks, significant disruption in work, relationships or routine activities, persistent sleep disturbance, reliance on alcohol or substances to cope, and physical symptoms that continue despite medical evaluation. “Most importantly, thoughts of self-harm, hopelessness or suicide require immediate professional attention. Early assessment by a qualified mental health professional can help identify the underlying cause and provide appropriate treatment, preventing symptoms from becoming more severe and improving long-term wellbeing,” says Khangarot.

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How anxiety affects relationships

Anxiety has a way of changing how we experience relationships. Khangarot explains that when your mind is constantly anticipating the worst, even simple conversations can feel threatening. You may overthink a delayed reply, struggle to express what you’re feeling, seek repeated reassurance or withdraw completely because everything feels overwhelming. At the same time, the other partner may feel confused, helpless or believe they’re doing something wrong. Over time, this can affect communication, conflict resolution and emotional intimacy.

“What often helps is remembering that anxiety is something a couple faces together, but it isn’t one partner’s responsibility to fix. Honest conversations, empathy, healthy boundaries and checking in with each other without judgment can strengthen the relationship. Equally important is ensuring the person experiencing anxiety takes responsibility for their own recovery by seeking professional support, practising coping strategies and communicating their needs. A partner can walk beside you through the journey, but they shouldn’t have to carry the entire weight of it,” reveals Khangarot.

Managing anxiety and rebuilding healthy relationships

Click to reveal evidence-based ways to manage anxiety Therapy: Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and mindfulness-based interventions can help people understand anxiety, regulate emotions and build healthier coping strategies.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) and mindfulness-based interventions can help people understand anxiety, regulate emotions and build healthier coping strategies. Healthy lifestyle: Regular physical activity, good sleep hygiene, balanced nutrition and limiting excessive caffeine or alcohol can improve emotional wellbeing.

Regular physical activity, good sleep hygiene, balanced nutrition and limiting excessive caffeine or alcohol can improve emotional wellbeing. Creative outlets: Music, art, journalling or movement can help process emotions and reduce stress.

Music, art, journalling or movement can help process emotions and reduce stress. Social support: Trusted family members, friends or support groups provide a safe space to feel heard without judgment.

Trusted family members, friends or support groups provide a safe space to feel heard without judgment. Relationship support: Open communication, empathy, shared problem-solving and couples therapy, when needed, can strengthen emotional connection.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.