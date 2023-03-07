Prince Harry says Meghan Markle saved him from being ‘stuck’ in his world

Prince Harry has never shied away from speaking of the profound impact his wife Meghan Markle has had on his life. In the latest virtual interview with Dr Gabor Maté, an expert specialising in trauma, the Duke of Sussex while talking about his memoir, Spare, also opened up about how Meghan “saved” him from his world.

“My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that,” Prince Harry said. “But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself,” he added.

Praising Meghan, Harry said, “My partner is an exceptional human being and I’m eternally grateful for the wisdom and the space that she has been able to give me”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Prince Harry gets crash course on racism from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry also spoke about learning of racism from Meghan, saying that he kind of got a “crash course” on racism after meeting his wife.

“I think what people perhaps don’t understand is the pain that it causes to an individual is huge, but then the pain that it causes to society is immense,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Earlier, in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and shifted base from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles, USA, a decision they blamed on media intrusion and “racist” and “biased” reporting against Meghan.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option,” Prince Harry had said in his farewell speech while resigning from senior member royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018. After stepping down as senior royals in January 2020, Prince Harry released his memoir that sheds light on various topics including his grievances with the working of the royal family, losing his mother Diana, deciding to step down from royal duties, among other things.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!